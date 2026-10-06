RNLI seeks new volunteers to help save lives in Wales

A Welsh RNLI station is looking for new volunteers to help promote water safety, welcome visitors and support its lifesaving work.

Barry Island RNLI Visitor Centre is recruiting for a range of volunteer roles, including a Social Media Officer and Lifeboat Visits Team Member (Barry Island RNLI Experience Visit Guide).

Situated on the seafront at Barry Island, the Visitor Centre opened in 2017 as the UK’s first dedicated drowning prevention visitor centre.

The centre offers interactive exhibits and experiences, through which visitors of all ages can learn vital water safety skills and discover the work of the RNLI.

The volunteer Social Media Officer will help raise the profile of the Visitor Centre and RNLI Shop by creating engaging content, sharing news and events, promoting campaigns and connecting with supporters online.

The role would suit someone with an interest in social media, photography, video content and community engagement.

The Visits Team Member volunteer will guide visitors through interactive activities including spotting dangers, learning how to raise the alarm, discovering lifesaving equipment and taking part in a virtual rescue mission aboard a D class lifeboat. They will also help share key water safety messages and provide visitors with a warm welcome.

Both roles play an important part in helping the RNLI engage with the local community and visitors, educating people about staying safe around the water and raising awareness of the charity’s service.

Water safety

As part of the wider One Crew team, Barry Dock Lifeboat Station is also recruiting for a Water Safety Officer. This role is ideal for someone passionate about preventing drowning and helping keep people safe around the water.

Working with RNLI volunteers and partner organisations, the successful volunteer will help identify at-risk groups, develop targeted safety initiatives, and coordinate local activity aimed at reducing preventable incidents and fatalities.

Lisa Newberry, Lifeboat Press Officer for Barry Dock Lifeboat Station, said: ‘These roles are fantastic opportunities for people who want to make a difference in their local community.

“Whether you’re helping us engage audiences online, welcoming visitors or sharing lifesaving water safety advice, you’ll play an important part in supporting the RNLI’s mission to save lives at sea.

“The Visitor Centre team is an integral part of our lifeboat station family and joining us is a brilliant opportunity to meet like-minded people, develop new skills and become part of a welcoming, supportive team.

“We pride ourselves on our One Crew ethos here in Barry.

“We’re looking for friendly, enthusiastic volunteers who enjoy meeting people and working as part of a team. Full training is provided and you’ll become part of a passionate group of volunteers helping make Barry RNLI such a special place to visit.”

The Lifeboat Visits Team Member role is open to volunteers aged 16 and over, while applicants for the Social Media Officer and Water Safety Officer roles must be aged 18 or over.

Those interested in finding out more or applying can visit the RNLI volunteering website using the links below:

For more general information about volunteering with the RNLI, visit the charity’s site here.

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