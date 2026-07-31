RNLI shares incredible lifesaving figures after 18 years of Welsh beach patrols

Nation.Cymru staff

Today on International Lifeguard Appreciation Day, the RNLI is celebrating its lifeguards off the coast of Wales saving 315 lives over the past 18 years.

This International Lifeguard Appreciation Day (31 July), the RNLI is celebrating 25 years of its lifeguards keeping people safer on beaches across the UK and Channel Islands. Having started in Cornwall in 2001, the service was rolled out in Wales in 2008 and since then, RNLI lifeguards in Wales have saved 315 lives, completed over 3,000 rescues and have carried out more than 6.5M preventative actions.

The service first began in Wales in Pembrokeshire and RNLI beach lifeguards in the south-west Wales county have saved 164 lives, leading the number of lives saved in Wales. Figures also show that RNLI lifeguards in Pembrokeshire have rescued 1,799 people and aided a further 15,513.

RNLI Lifeguard Supervisor, Carl Amos (36), has been a part of the South Pembrokeshire Lifeguard Team since the very beginning, joining at 18 after finishing sixth form. He said: “As a child, the RNLI was always something I admired growing up. When the lifeguard service was introduced, there was a big recruitment drive locally, especially through my surf lifesaving club in Tenby.

“I’d thought about beach lifeguarding before, but the excitement around the RNLI bringing its lifesaving expertise to our beaches was what inspired me to get qualified and apply.’

RNLI Senior Lifeguard, Elen Hill (20), has done four seasons on the beach and joined the North Pembrokeshire Lifeguard Team as soon as she could age 16. She said: “After growing up on the coast and spending many hours in the sea, lifeguarding felt like the ideal job to do. Being able to work outdoors on some of the most beautiful beaches in the country and helping people enjoy the coast safely is really fulfilling.’

Senior lifeguard course

Hill has recently been to the RNLI College in Poole, Dorset to complete her senior lifeguard course, meaning she’s taking on more responsibility and command of busy beaches. She added: “Lifeguarding has given me many skills such as leadership, teamwork and the ability to stay calm under pressure.

“As a senior lifeguard, many people in the team look to you for reassurance and direction, I’m enjoying taking on this new position and being a role model to the younger members in the team.”

Reflecting on how the service and wider organisation has developed over the years, Amos said: “While the service has evolved significantly in terms of training, equipment, and expansion, our core mission has remained exactly the same: keeping people safe and saving lives at sea.

“Looking back to when I joined in 2008, I could never have predicted exactly what the service would become today, but what stands out is the RNLI’s continual commitment to improvement. Experience, learning and innovation have helped make us more effective than ever in protecting those who visit and enjoy our coastline.”

“We want to inspire people to support the RNLI, whether that’s engaging with our water safety advice, visiting a lifeguarded beach or joining the team yourself. It makes me excited about the future and what the next 25 years may bring.

“The most rewarding moment I’ve experienced as a lifeguard is without doubt, saving a life. There have been a small number of occasions where we’ve reached someone who was only moments away from drowning. Knowing that person went home to their family because of the team’s actions is incredibly rewarding.”

Hill added: “As we are celebrating 25 years of the RNLI Lifeguard Service, International Lifeguard Appreciation Day feels like the perfect opportunity to reflect on what we’ve achieved over the last quarter of a century, and nearly two decades here in Wales. It’s uplifting to see that work recognised and celebrated.

Taking a break

Fellow Lifeguard Supervisor in north Pembrokeshire, Matty McLeod, is taking a break from his role to be a part of the 25th celebrations in London. McLeod has been invited to Kensington Palace to receive an award from the Duke of Kent in recognition of a dramatic rescue in July 2023.

McLeod saved the life of Londoner Joanna Hicks who was visiting Newgale Beach in Pembrokeshire. Hicks found herself in a rip current and was in difficulty, she had lost consciousness in the sea, was face down in the water and her life was in danger.

When McLeod became aware of the situation, he immediately grabbed his rescue board and headed into the water. McLeod dragged Hicks through the water to the shore, when the battle to bring her back to life began. With the help of a nurse on the beach, McLeod gave Hicks CPR before handing over to the ambulance service.

McLeod’s actions and the skill and professionalism he showed meant Hicks’ life was saved and she was able to make a full recovery. McLeod will receive the Thanks of the Institution.

Save lives at sea

Peter Dawes, RNLI Lifeguard General Manager, said:”As a charity we are here to save lives at sea, Matty’s actions on Newgale Beach did exactly that. He showed the skills he has learnt as a lifeguard to rescue Joanna and save her life.

“Thanks to RNLI lifeguards like Matty our beaches are safer places, so we can enjoy our time at the coast and return home safely at the end of the day. Around 95% of a lifeguard’s work is prevention. They keep beachgoers safe by educating them about water safety and spotting the dangers before accidents happen.

“RNLI lifeguards past and present have kept millions of beach visitors safe over the past 25 years and will continue to do so for years to come. If you are planning a visit to the coast this summer, please remember to visit a lifeguarded beach.”

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