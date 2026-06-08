RNLI volunteer crew member completes Mayday Mile

Nation.Cymru staff

A dedicated New Quay RNLI volunteer crew member and RNLI employee has gone the extra mile to support lifesaving work at sea.

Pete Yates has successfully completed the RNLI’s Mayday Mile challenge, running at least one mile every day throughout May to raise funds for the charity.

Over the course of the month, Pete clocked up an impressive 48 miles, before going even further with a final run alongside fellow crew members, bringing his total to 51 miles.

To mark the achievement, Pete completed his final mile on Sunday 31 May, wearing full RNLI kit, running on the beach from New Quay lifeboat station.

He was joined by volunteer crew mates who helped push the total beyond the milestone figure in a strong show of team spirit.

Speaking after completing the challenge, Pete said: “I wanted to do something a bit different this May to support the RNLI and help raise awareness of the incredible work crews do every day. Some days were tougher than others but knowing what the charity stands for really kept me going.

“Finishing the final run in RNLI kit with the rest of the crew alongside me made it even more special.”

Volunteer Coxswain Huw Williams praised Pete’s effort, adding:“This is a fantastic achievement by Pete and a brilliant example of the commitment he shows, both on and off the water.

“The RNLI relies on public support to continue saving lives at sea and challenges like this make a real difference. We’re all proud of him.”

The RNLI’s Mayday Mile campaign encourages people to stay active while raising vital funds to help volunteer lifeboat crews continue their lifesaving work.

Those wishing to support Pete’s fundraising efforts can donate here.