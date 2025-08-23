RNLI warns of potentially dangerous surf conditions for bank holiday

The RNLI has issued a safety warning across parts of Wales ahead of the bank holiday weekend, with large surf forecast for Monday and Tuesday.

Weather and surf forecasts are showing a strong likelihood of potentially dangerous surf conditions from Monday, peaking in the evening and into Tuesday.

The biggest surf is likely to be on southerly and westerly facing beaches and coastlines.

Earlier this month RNLI lifeguards in south-west Wales rescued 46 people in less than a week at three of Pembrokeshire’s most popular beaches. On a single day (Friday 8 August), RNLI lifeguards patrolling at Freshwater West Beach rescued 16 people and assisted more than 40 between 10am-6pm.

Rip currents

All those rescued were in difficulty due to rip currents. Those helped by the lifeguards were a combination of bodyboarders, swimmers and surfers. On duty lifeguards used their Rescue Watercraft (RWC) and rescue boards to help and assist the individuals, who were all safely returned to shore.

Over the next two days, lifeguards patrolling at Newgale Beach rescued six people and assisted a further seven people from rip currents. Most of the casualties were rescued after entering the water outside of the flagged lifeguard patrol areas, showing the importance of always swimming between the flags.

The following Monday, RNLI lifeguards patrolling at Tenby Castle Beach rescued six people and assisted two people using inflatables who were in difficulty caught in rip currents. The groups were using inflatables and stand-up-paddleboards, which began to be swept behind St Catherine’s Island by the strong currents. Four of the five were rescued using a rescue board and the two others were escorted back to shore by the lifeguards.

Spring tides

Chris Cousens, RNLI Water Safety Lead says: “We want people to enjoy the bank holiday and stay safe, and with this unusually big surf forecast for this time of year likely to peak later in the bank holiday weekend and early next week, it’s important for people to be aware so they can keep themselves and their families safe.’

“Big surf means greater risk from rip currents, and the swell also coincides with spring tides – which means more powerful tidal water movement at greater speed.

“The forecast is changeable, so things might look different over the next couple of days. But we do know that with the current forecast for bigger waves building and arriving towards the end and the day after the August bank holiday weekend, beaches are likely to be busy with holidaymakers and locals.

“Some places could see bigger waves building through the weekend too.

“We always advise people to visit a lifeguarded beach where possible – but we also appreciate people will be out on the coast where lifeguards are not present. Rip currents are powerful channels of water that become more powerful in larger surf. They are also found around river mouths, estuaries and man-made structures like piers and groynes.

“Our rip current advice is the same whether you are at a lifeguarded beach or not. If you find yourself caught in a rip current don’t fight against it or you’ll get exhausted. If you can stand, wade don’t swim back to shore, or swim parallel to the beach until you’re free of the current, then return to the beach. Alternatively, if you can’t do either of those or are becoming exhausted – float to conserve your energy and then wave and shout for help.’

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

