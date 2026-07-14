Road closure announced as Cardiff Crossrail works enter next phase

Mark Mansfield

A busy city centre road will close for around six weeks later this month as work on the first phase of Cardiff Crossrail moves into its next stage.

Bute Street, between Maria Street and North Church Street, will be closed to traffic from July 24 while engineers continue utility diversion works needed before construction of the new tram-train route can begin.

The closure forms part of the wider Cardiff Crossrail project, which will eventually link Cardiff Central railway station with Cardiff Bay before expanding to connect Plasdwr in the north-west of the city with the proposed Cardiff Parkway station in the east.

Current lane restrictions around Callaghan Square will remain in place during the works, which are expected to last for around six weeks.

Access to North Church Street and Maria Street will be maintained via alternative routes, while pedestrian access will continue throughout the project.

The enabling works include the relocation of a high-pressure gas main and other utilities beneath the carriageway.

The first phase of Cardiff Crossrail is being delivered jointly by Cardiff Council and Transport for Wales, with construction company GRAHAM appointed as principal contractor.

Backed by £100 million from the Welsh Government and the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund, the scheme will create a new tram-train link between Cardiff Central and Cardiff Bay via the new Loudoun Square station, which is currently under construction.

The project also includes new tram platforms at Cardiff Central station, an additional platform at Cardiff Bay, a twin-track tramway through Callaghan Square, segregated cycle routes, improved pedestrian crossings and new public spaces.

Cardiff Council said the route would also help serve the city’s new 16,500-capacity indoor arena, currently under construction, as well as the wider Atlantic Wharf redevelopment.

Cabinet member for climate change, strategic planning and transport Cllr Dan De’Ath said the project represented a major investment in Cardiff’s transport network.

He said: “This is a long-term investment in Cardiff’s public transport infrastructure and will play a key role in supporting major developments across the city, including the redevelopment of Cardiff Central Railway Station, the regeneration of Callaghan Square, the new indoor arena, and the Atlantic Wharf redevelopment in Cardiff Bay.”

He added: “The vision for Cardiff Crossrail is clearly set out in the city’s 10-year transport vision. This is about building a greener, more sustainable and affordable transport system for the city.”

Complex

The council said the work to divert utilities was particularly complex because of the number of underground services supplying businesses and residents in the city centre.

“We would like to thank the public for their patience while we deliver these vital works,” Cllr De’Ath said.

“As the first phase of Cardiff Crossrail will run through Callaghan Square, the work involved is very complex. Significant work must take place to divert key utilities beneath the carriageway that serve businesses and residents in the city centre and beyond.”

Motorists are being advised to allow extra time for journeys and consider alternative routes while the road closures are in place.