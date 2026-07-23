Road closure planned as works to make coal tip safe get underway

Anthony Lewis Local Democracy Reporter

Multi million pound works to make a coal tip safe are set to get underway and will include a local road closure and diverted bus services.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council has said work will begin from Monday, July 27 and last around 13 months on a major scheme at Graigddu Tip in Dinas, to deliver multi-million improvements that will stabilise ground conditions at the former coal tip.

The council said that significant Welsh Government funding support has previously been received for the work which will be delivered over the year ahead under a local road closure and using temporary bus arrangements.

In February 2026, the council awarded a design and construct contract to Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd with the council having received a £4.8 million funding commitment from the coal tip safety multi-year grant scheme running up to 2029/30.

The contractor has been supported by consultants Stantec to carry out additional investigatory work, prepare the scheme’s design, and gain the required permissions to bring the final scheme forward for delivery.

The council has now appointed Alun Griffiths (Contractors) Ltd as the main project contractor and work will start on site from Monday, July 27.

The scheme is designed to provide protection to Graigddu Road and Vicarage Road, by installing an anchored piled wall along the toe of the tip.

A series of drainage improvements will also be carried out, with localised stabilisation on the tip above.

The work will take approximately 13 months to complete and the scheme will require a necessary, local road closure at Graigddu Road and Vicarage Road.

There is an alternative route via Vicarage Road and Dinas Road but access cannot be maintained for emergency services, pedestrians nor premises.

But a temporary access road will be created by the contractor to maintain access for the residents of the four properties at Graigddu Farm.

The road closure is needed due to the presence of large machines such as piling rigs, cranes, excavators and lorries, which need to be operated safely.

The 173 Stagecoach and Thomas of Rhondda bus services (Porth-Clydach Vale) will be diverted via B4278 Dinas Road during the works.

Contractor Alun Griffiths Ltd has also provided a dedicated liaison officer, Neil Evans, to answer queries from the community. This officer can be contacted via phone (01873 857211) or email ([email protected]).

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