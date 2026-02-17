Road closure planned for tree and vegetation works near railway bridge

Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

Part of a road in the south of Rhondda Cynon Taf will close temporarily for trees and vegetation to be removed.

A public notice says that Willowford Road in Treforest will be shut for two consecutive nights to enable the work to take place safely.

The closure will affect a stretch of the road from a point approximately 485m south-east of its junction with Maesmawr Road, continuing south-eastwards for a distance of around 890 metres.

The notice says the closure is necessary to facilitate the removal of trees and vegetation from the area surrounding the railway bridge.

Diversions will be in place during the closure, with alternative routes available via the unnamed road to Gedrys Farm, the unnamed road to Tynewydd Farm, Heol-y-Parc, the A473 Church Village Bypass, the Tonteg Roundabout, Tonteg Road, Gwaelod-y-Garth Road, Nantgarw interchange, Gwaelod-y-Garth Road, and Willowford Road.

Access will be maintained for pedestrians, emergency services and for residents needing to reach properties within the closure area.

The restrictions will be in place overnight from 11pm on February 21 to 6am on February 22 and again from 11pm on February 22 to 6am on February 23, or until such time as the work has been completed.

The notice says that the council intends to make an order under Section 14 of the Road Traffic Regulation Act 1984, as amended by the Road Traffic (Temporary Restrictions) Act 1991.