Road closures and funeral times announced as Welsh legend Bonnie Tyler’s funeral begins

Nation.Cymru staff

There will be road closures across Swansea today as the public are invited to mourn Welsh icon Bonnie Tyler.

The funeral of Welsh singer, Bonnie Tyler will be held in Swansea today as thousands are expected to gather to celebrate the life of the late singer.

A celebration of Bonnie’s life will take place at Swansea Minster (St Mary’s Church) at 12pm this afternoon, with the service shown on a large screen in St David’s Square.

Entry to the church will be for family, friends and invited guests only, but fans wishing to pay their respects will be able to watch the service on a large screen.

After the service is finished the hearse will bring the singer on her final journey through her hometown of Skewen at approximately 1.20pm before a private family committal and farewell service.

The hour-long funeral will also be streamed online.

Tyler will then be taken on a final journey through her hometown of Skewen, near Neath, at around 1.20pm, before a private family committal and farewell service.

Swansea Council said the funeral procession will travel along Fabian Way to Ashleigh Terrace, through the village of Jersey Marine, Pen Y Heol, Burrows Road, Hen Hoel, New Road, Sidling Terrace, Park Avenue and Peniel Green Road.

To watch the live stream viewers must set up an account with Lounges.tv, where it will be streamed. In the live stream, fans will be able to leave their messages to Tyler via the live chat feature.

The funeral directors have advised that those wishing to watch the service online will need to follow the link and set themselves up as a user on the platform beforehand.

They have also said that this is the only live stream available and at no point will any payment be requested – if directed to a site that requests payment then do not do so.

In a Facebook post announcing the plans for the funeral, Swansea Council said: “Our thoughts remain with Bonnie’s family and friends at this difficult time.

“We know that many people across Swansea, Wales and much further afield will want the opportunity to pay their respects and celebrate her remarkable life and achievements.

“We would ask everyone attending any part of the arrangements to do so respectfully, follow any instructions from stewards and police officers, and help ensure the occasion is a fitting tribute to one of Wales’ most loved performers.”

They also said that the Lord Mayor of Swansea, Penny Matthews, has written to the singer’s family to offer condolences on behalf of the people of Swansea.

Residents can also pay a personal tribute in a Book of Condolence that is at Y Storfa on Oxford Street until August 24 during its regular opening hours.

An online Book of Condolence is available here.

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