Road closures and smoke warnings as crews tackle fire at recycling centre

Nation Cymru staff

Drivers have been warned to find alternative routes this morning, as South Wales Fire and Rescue crews tackle a significant industrial fire, with residents in the area asked to keep windows and doors closed due to smoke.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service (SWFRS) crews were called to an incident at Llantrisant Recycling Centre 2.05am on Thursday 16 July, with a significant emergency response now in place.

According to witnesses, eight fire appliances, four water bowsers, an aerial ladder platform and a range of specialist equipment are currently on site.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Heol Y Sarn with FFord Pritchard and Llantrisant road junction with Heol DDU.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service shared: “We are currently dealing with an industrial fire at Llantrisant Recycling Centre.

“If you are in the area, keep your windows and doors closed due to smoke.

“Please avoid the area while our crews work to tackle the fire.

“Do not fly personal drones near the scene, emergency service drones are in use.

South Wales Police Rhondda Cynon Taf, Merthyr Tydfil and Bridgend shared: “We’re at the scene of a incident at Llantrisant Recycling Centre, Tonyrefail.

“The road is currently closed in both directions between Heol Y Sarn with FFord Pritchard and Llantrisant road junction with Heol DDU.

“It is expected to remain closed for some time; please avoid the area and use alternative routes where possible. We’re grateful for your patience.”

The public has been advised to avoid the area until the blaze is under control.

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