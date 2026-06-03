Road closures and travel warning issued for Take That and Metallica concerts in Cardiff

Mark Mansfield

Thousands of music fans heading to Cardiff this month for Take That and Metallica concerts are being urged to plan their journeys in advance, with major road closures and transport changes set to affect visitors and locals.

Cardiff Council has announced that a full road closure zone will be in force around the Principality Stadium from 3pm until midnight on both concert days.

Take That will perform at the stadium on June 16, while Metallica are due to take to the stage on June 28.

Motorists are being warned that the M4 and key routes into Cardiff are expected to be particularly busy, with officials encouraging visitors to use dedicated park-and-ride facilities instead of driving into the city centre.

Among the roads affected by the closures will be Westgate Street, St Mary Street, Castle Street, Wood Street, Central Square, High Street and Quay Street.

Scott Road and Park Street will close from 7am on both event days to allow preparations around the stadium.

Additional restrictions will affect parts of the Civic Centre, with access to some roads limited throughout the day for event parking, loading and access to private car parks.

Train passengers are also being advised to expect lengthy queues after the concerts.

Great Western Railway will operate additional services to Swansea, Newport, Bristol and Swindon, while Transport for Wales says it will provide extra capacity where possible across the South Wales rail network.

However, rail operators have warned that stations will be extremely busy after both events.

Queueing systems will be introduced at Cardiff Central and Cardiff Queen Street stations, with passengers travelling to the Valleys and the Vale of Glamorgan directed to Queen Street Station after the concerts.

Queueing is expected to begin from around 9.45pm.

Transport for Wales has urged passengers to buy tickets before joining queues and reminded travellers that pay-as-you-go rail travel is available across much of the South Wales Metro network.

Further disruption is expected around Cardiff Central station, with Penarth Road due to close for up to an hour after each concert to manage crowds travelling to and from trains.

Station Terrace will also close temporarily following the events to help manage passenger numbers at Queen Street Station.

Dedicated park-and-ride facilities will operate for both concerts.

For the Take That concert, drivers will be able to park at Cardiff City Stadium in Leckwith, while the Metallica event will use the Vindico Arena site in Cardiff Bay.

Both facilities will cost £15 per vehicle and will operate shuttle buses into the city centre.

Cycling

The council is also encouraging Cardiff residents to consider walking or cycling to the concerts where possible. Cycle routes within the road closure area will remain open, although cyclists are being asked to take extra care because of the large crowds expected.

Concertgoers are also being reminded to check the Principality Stadium’s bag policy before travelling, as large bags will not be permitted inside the venue.