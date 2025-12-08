Road crossings should allow more time for older pedestrians, researchers say

Pedestrian crossings should allow more time so people with mobility issues and older pedestrians can safely use them, researchers have said.

A study by the universities of Bath, Birmingham and Exeter found the time interval of crossings in the UK is more than two seconds shorter than some people need.

The research found just 1.5% of older adults with mobility issues walk fast enough at their comfortable speed to cross the road within the time normally allowed by pedestrian signals.

During the study, the walking speeds of 1,110 adults aged 65 and over were analysed.

Their average walking speed was 0.77 metres per second, well below the 1.2 metres per second assumed by most pedestrian crossing designs.

This means the average participant from the study would take 6.5 seconds to cross a five-metre road – more than two seconds longer than what the green crossing signal typically allows.

Dr Max Western, from the University of Bath’s Centre for Motivation and Behaviour Change, said: “Current crossing times might be unrealistic for many older people who face challenges with their mobility.

“This isn’t just a safety issue – it’s potentially a barrier to independence, physical activity, and social connection, all of which often decline in later life.”

The study found older age, lower strength and balance are associated with slower walking speeds.

More than half of participants would need to increase their comfortable walking speed by 50% or more to cross an average road safely, researchers said.

Reduced mobility

Professor Afroditi Stathi, from the University of Birmingham, added: “Older adults often face challenges staying active and connected, especially when mobility is reduced.

“Designing outdoor spaces that work for everyone – such as allowing enough time to cross the road – can boost confidence, support independence, and help them remain engaged in their communities – all key to a better quality of life.”

The researchers said adjusting crossing times to reflect a walking speed of 0.7 metres per second, which would allow more people to cross safely and confidently.

Their paper, Why Didn’t The Senior Citizen Cross The Road? Gait Speed In Community-Dwelling Older Adults With Mobility Limitations Relative To Pedestrian Crossing Times, is published in Age and Ageing on Monday.