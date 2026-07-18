Road ‘falling down hill’ could cost more than £3m to save

Twm Owen – Local democracy reporter

Work to restore a road that is “falling down hill” is likely to cost more than £3 million, councillors have been warned.

However Monmouthshire County Council’s cabinet member responsible for highways, Catrin Maby, said she supports restoring the A4136 Staunton Road that runs from Monmouth to the Forest of Dean to two way traffic.

Wysham independent councillor Emma Bryn said work to address unstable embankments along the route, reducing it to a single lane, has “considerably inconvenienced” residents living on the Kymin who she said want a commitment the route is restored.

She there had been a “considerable impact” on residents and businesses as well as public and school transport operators travelling between Monmouthshire and Gloucestershire.

A motion, brought by Cllr Bryn, calling for Monmouthshire County Council to set out a plan to restore the road, estimated costs and how the work would be funded as well as a timetable for delivery and the risk from any delay or not proceeding, was backed unanimously at the council’s July meeting.

Labour cabinet member Cllr Maby, who represents Monmouth’s Drybridge ward, she she had “no problem” supporting the motion and is very concerned about the road but was “a little surprised a motion is necessary” in light of what she said were efforts by the head of service to keep councillors informed.

No firm details when any construction project would start of be completed were given but Cllr Maby said costs would be considerable with the land beneath the road “falling down hill” due to groundwater and surface water following the wet winter.

She said the council wants to incorporate repairs to both the lower an upper sections of the road into one scheme and warned: “Costs are considerable, it’s a little like ‘ooh my goodness, this is big money where do we get it from’?”

Initial work would likely be in the region of £3m and the major works “considerably more”.

She also reminded councillors the scheme is one of several major projects required in the county and said she didn’t want members to “pit their wards against each other.”

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