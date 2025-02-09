Road remains closed after Storm Bert landslides

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A stretch of road remains closed after two landslides caused severe damage during Storm Bert, in November.

The landslips, between the Brecon Mountain Railway and Pontsticill village in Merthyr Tydfil, were so severe, the embankment supporting the road eroded away.

The road is still unable to withstand the weight of vehicles travelling over it, the council said.

Safety concerns

A number of complications have meant that the work required to repair the road “isn’t straightforward”, according to the council.

A large water main supplying 90,000 customers is located within the road, therefore it is essential it remains closed until remedial works have been carried to ensure it is structurally safe, the authority added.

Ongoing investigative works have identified several other safety concerns, including an unstable embankment and damaged trees which need to be removed.

Due to the ecosystem of the area, more investigations need to take place before any works can be carried out, taking into consideration the wildlife in the area, such as bats, voles and otters.

Preparation works

The council is waiting for Welsh Government funding for this scheme, but in the meantime, preparation works have started.

The local authority is looking to commission specialised engineers to carry out the design.

The council has said it will continue to work alongside Welsh Water and Natural Resources Wales, as well as the various landowners involved, to complete the works as soon as feasibly possible.

It also said that reopening the road is a priority and it will keep people updated as things progress.

