Anthony Lewis, Local Democracy Reporter

A historic chapel remains in ruins more than four months after its roof collapsed, forcing nearby residents from their homes and leaving a road closed for more than 19 weeks.

The road outside Capel Seion (Zion Chapel) in Twynyrodyn Road, Merthyr Tydfil, has been closed after reports from residents close to the Grade II-listed structure of falling debris on 8 July.

A dangerous structure notice was issued that day and within hours the roof of the building caved in.

Council officers and accredited conservation engineers inspected the building and identified the partial or full collapse of the first-floor balconies due to overloading and further deterioration.

They also found the masonry parapets had collapsed at the front of the building and further movement of unstable debris.

Officers considered the building was at immediate risk of serious deterioration if prompt action was not taken.

Wendy Owen and Teresa Richards, who live nearby, said they didn’t hear it happening but saw it after.

Talking about the collapse Teresa said: “It is sad to see. It is a lovely building. It has taken such a long time.”

She said it would have become worse during the winter months.

Wendy said lorries usually go up and down the road so if you hear anything you think it’s a lorry.

But she said the road had been much quieter as people have been diverted away.

“I don’t think the people next door heard anything. They were just told they had to move.”

Teresa said: “I have been here for 38 years and never seen it in use.”

Wendy said she remembers concerts there when her kids were in school but added they did not know what it will be used for next.

Daniel Ben Stephen had to move out for a couple of weeks after the collapse happened.

Originally he and his family had moved to the Castle Hotel but they couldn’t stay there as they have a very young child so they stayed somewhere else until they could move back in on July 27.

He welcomed plans to renovate the structure as it was “not looking great”, especially with no roof.

He said: “It will be great when it comes to have a roof,” and added: “It will be more amazing. It is a monument.”

Section 144 of the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2023 allows a local authority to carry out any works it considers urgently necessary for the preservation of a listed building subject to specified exemptions and requires at least seven clear days written notice to the owner before the works are carried out.

The legislation also allows for the recovery of the authority’s reasonable costs.

A report said the building’s condition meant any delay would significantly increase the risk of irreversible loss of historic fabric, structural instability, harm to the heritage significance of the asset, and potential risks to public safety.

The report said the decision could not reasonably wait for the council’s committee cycle without prejudicing the authority’s ability to fulfil its statutory responsibilities as a local planning authority.

The council’s constitution does not currently refer to powers contained within section 144 of the Historic Environment (Wales) Act 2023 as it still refers to the previous act but the report said that considering the urgent circumstances and the need to safeguard a listed building from further deterioration it is not practicable to wait for a decision through the ordinary committee process.

It said although the act is not specifically identified within the council’s scheme of delegation the power falls within the council’s statutory functions relating to the protection of the historic environment.

The council report said it had had four quotes for the works which range from £20,631.65 to £45,974.50.

The council will seek recovery of all reasonable costs from the owner and is also working with Cadw to secure grant funding that could cover 80% of the costs of the work up to a maximum of £50,000.

The report said there is no guarantee in relation to recovery of costs.

The report recommendations were that the chief executive authorises the service of an urgent works notice, authorises officers to carry out, or procure, works considered urgently necessary for the preservation of the building should the owner fail to carry out those works within the statutory notice period, and authorises the recovery of all reasonable costs incurred by the council.