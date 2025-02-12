Road safety group says council’s 20mph decision could be open to legal challenge

Alec Doyle, local democracy reporter

A council has been warned that its decision to reverse 20mph speed limits on some roads may be open to a legal challenge.

On Tuesday Wrexham Council’s Executive Board voted to approve the reversal of 20mph speed limits on 52 roads across Wrexham following a public consultation.

The council will now begin the process of reversing those 20mph speed limits, with roads expected to revert back to 30mph by May subject to further local consultation.

But the chairman of safer speeds campaign group 20’s Plenty has claimed the council decision may be open to a legal challenge from opponents of the changes.

Rod King MBE claimed that the Traffic Regulation Order (TRO) that the council submitted for consultation did not specify a valid ‘statutory purpose’ – one of the legally mandated reasons a TRO can be implemented.

According to 20’s Plenty, the law regarding Traffic Regulation Orders (TROs) requires that a ‘statutory purpose’ is declared – leaving the decision to increase speed limits open to a legal challenge.

A list which defines these statutory purposes includes the stipulation that a TRO can be made ‘to avoid danger to persons or other traffic using the road or any other road or for preventing the likelihood of any such danger arising.’

Mr King’s argument is that increasing the speed limit will increase danger, flying in the face of that statutory purpose and putting the decision of Wrexham Council on an uncertain legal footing.

“The data shows that the default 20mph speed limit in Wales has had a positive impact on road safety. We are not against 30mph speed limits on roads, but we want that decision to be made with a full analysis to show that increasing the speed on each specific road is safe.

“Some of these roads run past schools, some are on Wrexham’s Active Travel network so are promoting pedestrian and cycle use. Increasing speeds on these roads increases the risk to vulnerable road users.

“This is not about preference, these are roads around schools and community facilities and a case has to be made as to why it is safe to increase the road speeds around these places. We made the case as to why we felt they were not safe.

“The decisions must be evidence-led.”

The consultation with Wrexham residents ran through December and January.

It received 440 responses, with 93% of those stating they wanted all 52 roads returned to 30mph. That proposal was approved by Wrexham Council’s Executive Board.

“Across Wales there has been a 28% reduction in road casualties and fatalities in the last year,” he said. “That is incredible. According to Welsh Government data there were 678 fewer people killed or seriously injured on Welsh roads in the 12 months up to September 2024 compared to the previous 12 months.

“We’ve never seen a policy with such a profound and immediate safety impact. The proof of that comes in fact insurance premiums across Wales have fallen in the last 12 months.

“Drivers in Wales are killing and injuring fewer people and credit to them for adhering to the 20mph speed limits and making the case for the policy.

“Now Wrexham Council plans to reverse that based on a small number of consultation responses and a proposal that is open to legal challenge. Where is the balance? A few drivers want to save a few seconds off their journey times and their responses are given such weight?

“I would say the politicians and drivers wanting to overturn such an impactful policy deserve no credit at all. They will create a situation whereby more people will be killed and injured on Welsh roads.”

Mr King highlighted Newport Council’s approach in south Wales as an alternative model which Wrexham could have followed in order to meet the TRO requirements and ensure only roads where there is data supporting a safe increase return to 30mph.

“Newport had 331 roads suggested by the public to go back to 30mph. They did an analysis which they published of every one of those roads showing how it met or did not meet the criteria in the guidance.

“As a result they rejected 315 of them. Other local authorities are changing a handful of roads.”

He also expressed disappointment in the Welsh Government’s approach to the issue.

“Recently there’s been a change in Welsh Government attitude,” he said. “There does appear to be an expectation of mass change which is not reflected in any credible approach which seeks to protect vulnerable road users. The situation could have been handled better over the last 12 months.”

Mr King said currently there were no plans to challenge Wrexham Council’s decision in the courts, but left the door open to the possibility.

“There is definitely grounds for a legal challenge,” he said. “It does require more discussion.”

In response to Mr King’s criticism of the decision, Wrexham Council’s deputy leader and lead member for Strategic Transport Cllr David Bithell said: “We have followed all due process on consultation and decision making following Welsh Government’s revised criteria.

“I would suggest Mr King takes this matter up directly with Welsh Government.”

