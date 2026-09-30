Road to popular Welsh beach to close for nearly two weeks

The main road to one of north Wales’ most popular beaches is set to close to vehicles for nearly two weeks while essential drainage works are carried out.

Essential highway works will close the main access road to Newborough Forest and Llanddwyn Beach between 5 and 16 October 2026.

The works, undertaken on behalf of Anglesey County Council, will require the installation of a new drainage system near the church to protect the highway and reduce the risk of future problems.

The council have said there will be no vehicle access from Newborough village to the main visitor car park at Llanddwyn Beach on weekdays.

However, while vehicle access to the main Llanddwyn Beach car park will be unavailable during the weekday closures, Newborough Forest and Llanddwyn remain open.

Alternative parking is available at Pen Cob, Llyn Parc Mawr and Llyn Rhos Ddu but, as using these car parks will involve a longer walk to reach the beach, visitors are encouraged to plan ahead and allow additional time for their visit.

The road will reopen on Friday evening so there will be access to the beach car park throughout the weekend (10 – 11 October), before closing again for works on Monday morning.

The works are scheduled to be completed before the school half-term holiday to minimise disruption to one of the island’s most popular visitor destinations.

Advance warning signs will be installed ahead of the closure, and the council apologised for the inconvenience caused to residents, visitors and local businesses.

Anglesey’s Head of Highways, Waste and Property, Huw Percy, explained: “We fully appreciate that this closure will cause disruption and apologise for the inconvenience.

“These drainage improvements are essential to maintain this important route. We have deliberately scheduled the work during a quieter period and before the school half-term holiday to minimise the impact.

“Our teams will do everything possible to complete the work as planned and restore access to the main visitor car park as soon as possible.”

Highways, Waste and Climate Change portfolio holder, Councillor Ieuan Williams, added, “We recognise how important this route is to residents, local businesses and visitors.

“These essential improvements will help protect the road for the future, and we thank everyone for their patience and understanding while the work is carried out.”

Emergency service access will be maintained throughout the works, and the Council’s Highways Service will liaise directly with affected residents to minimise disruption and maintain access wherever possible.

Planned work in the area is being co-ordinated with Natural Resources Wales, which manages Newborough Forest, to avoid as much disruption as possible.

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