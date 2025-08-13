Roads in Welsh county being considered for change back to 30mph

Four roads in a Welsh county are being considered for a change back to 30mph from 20mph.

Merthyr Tydfil council says it has received comments relating to 20 roads in the county borough and is now consulting on potential changes to four of these which have been identified as potentially suitable for a speed limit change back to 30mph.

They include Swansea Road, Aberdare Road in Georgetown, Cyfarthfa Road and Cardiff Road in Quakers Yard, Treharris.

Following the introduction of a statutory 20mph speed limit in September 2023, Welsh Government invited people across Wales to contact their local council with feedback on how this change was implemented in their local area.

This Welsh Government listening phase took place between May 2024 and September 2024.