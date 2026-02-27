Roads set to change from 20mph to 30mph named in new list

Richard Youle, Local Democracy Reporter

An update about roads in a Welsh city which are changing back to a 30mph limit has been given by a senior councillor.

Several roads – or sections of – which fell under the Welsh Government’s default 20mph limit for residential roads in September 2023 are reverting to their previous limit. Some of them are already back to 30mph. The council had assessed 81 locations following a consultation and whittled them down.

In a written response to a question by Cllr Francesca O’Brien, of Reform UK, cabinet member for environment and infrastructure Cllr Andrew Stevens said he anticipated that the necessary work would be completed around mid-March.

The Labour cabinet member added: “I would confirm that all costs associated with both legal processes and physical works are being met through a grant provided by Welsh Government.”

The 20mph limit cost £34 million to introduce in Wales. At the time councils were able to put forward exemptions though, meaning the 30mph limit would be retained, and Swansea had the highest number of exemptions.

Since then councils have continued to consider further changes under the relevant guidance.

The roads referred to by Cllr Stevens that are changing back are:

A48 – From Penllergaer to Pontlliw: from a point 60m south of Parc Penderi in Penllergaer to a point 60m south of Oaklands Road in Pontlliw

B4295 – The Promenade, Penclawdd: from the current 30mph limit at a point 45m south-west of its junction with Graig-y-Coed west to its junction with Hall Lane

B4296 – Pentre Road, Pontarddulais: from the current 30mph limit at a point 360m south of its junction with Park Terrace to a point 130m south of this junction

B4296 – Pentre Road, Grovesend: from the existing 30mph limit at a point 50m north of its junction with Clos Brynlliw south to a point 10m north of Clos Pengelli

B4296 Coalbrook Road, Grovesend: from the existing 30mph limit 420m north of its junction with Frampton Road northwards for a distance of 100m

B4436 Mayals Road, Mayals: from its junction with Mumbles Road west to the 40mph limit at a point 100m west of its junction with Curlew Close

B4620 Swansea Road/Carmarthen Road, Llewitha: from the existing 40mph limit on Swansea Road 570m east of its junction with Hospital Road east to a point on Carmarthen Road 250m west of its junction with Ystrad Road

B4603 Clydach Road, Morriston: From a point 30m north of its junction with Field Close north to a point 50m south of its junction with Llanllienwen Road

B4603 Clydach Road: from its junction with the northern kerbline of junction 45 of the M4, north to a point 30m south of its junction with Christopher Road

B4603 Clydach Road: from a point 20m south-west of its junction with Quarr Drive south-west for a distance of 690m

Carmel Road, Winch Wen: from a point 40m east of Colwyn Avenue to a point 50m west of Crymlyn Road

Brynmill Lane, Brynmill: from its junction with Sketty Road south-east to its junction with Park Place

Gors Avenue, Townhill: from a point 10m west of its junction with Townhill Road to its junction with Carmarthen Road

Townhill Road: from its junction with Gors Avenue to a point 10m west of its junction with Mayhill Road

Heol Ddu, Mynydbbach: from a point 20m west of its junction with Llangyfelach Road west to the existing 40mph limit 20m south-west of its junction with Roger Street

Heol y Cwmdu, Cwmdu: from its junction with Carmarthen Road to a point 10m west of the access road to Parc Cwmdu

Mynydd Newydd Road, Blaenymaes: from the existing 40mph limit 50m south of its junction with Penplas Road to a point 20m north of its junction with Broughton Avenue

Pant Lasau Road, Morriston: from the existing 40mph speed limit 113m south-west of the southern boundary of the property known as Brynsirol north-east to a point 60m south-west of its junction with Heol Maes Eglwys

Pentregethin Road, Blaenymaes: from its junction with Pontarddulais Road east then south-east to a point 10m south-east of Woodford Road.

Strict guidance

The council has previously said the roads that had been proposed and then discounted following the consultation hadn’t met the exemption criteria.

Speaking in March last year Cllr Stevens said: “The overall review of these roads and routes was undertaken using strict Welsh Government guidance, including factors looking at the characteristics of the road, the facilities in proximity to it, its historical safety record and environmental impacts of any change.”

The Welsh Government introduced the 20mph law because it said lower speeds would result in fewer collisions and a reduced severity of injuries.

A year after it came into force and following a backlash from many people ministers allocated an extra £5 million for councils to reassess limits on 20mph roads.

Welsh Government figures from last summer found there were 2,638 people injured, including deaths, on low-speed roads in the most recent 18 months, compared to 3,520 between April 2022 and September 2023 before the 20mph limit came into force – a reduction of 25%.