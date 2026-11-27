Nation.Cymru staff

Roads around Cardiff’s Principality Stadium will close for 13 hours when Tyson Fury fights Anthony Joshua on Friday 11 December, with extra trains laid on to take boxing fans home in the early hours.

The main city centre closures will run from 4pm on Friday until 5am on Saturday 12 December. Cardiff Council expects the M4 to be particularly busy and is urging fans to use public transport where possible, arrive early and allow extra time for their journey.

Rail passengers will be directed to either Cardiff Central or Cardiff Queen Street depending on their destination. People driving to the fight are being advised to book parking in advance, and the stadium is asking fans to check its bag policy and list of prohibited items before setting off. Principality Stadium

Which roads will close?

Westgate Street, Castle Street, Duke Street, High Street and St Mary Street will be among the roads closed from 4pm. The restrictions also cover Caroline Street, Wood Street, Central Square, Quay Street, Guildhall Place, Golate, Park Street, Havelock Street and Scott Road.

Kingsway will close between North Road and Duke Street, and Cowbridge Road East will close between Cathedral Road and Westgate Street. Tudor Street will be shut between Clare Road and Wood Street, with access for residents and traders maintained via Fitzhamon Embankment. Plantagenet Street and Beauchamp Street will also close between Despenser Place and Tudor Street, with access maintained for residents and traders.

Station Terrace and Guildford Street will be reserved for buses between Newport Road and Churchill Way. Part of North Road, from Colum Road to Boulevard de Nantes, and Lloyd George Avenue will close to traffic from 4pm to make room for coaches.

Penarth Road will close about 30 minutes before the end of the event and could stay shut for up to an hour afterwards to help manage crowds heading for the railway station. The St Mary Street taxi rank will close from 4pm until 5am. Cycleways inside the closure area will stay open.

Which station should fans use after the fight?

Transport for Wales will run extra trains into Cardiff on Friday and additional services out of the city from 2.15am on Saturday. The queueing system will be in place from 1.30am.

Passengers heading towards Treherbert, Aberdare, Merthyr, Rhymney, Coryton, Cardiff Bay, Penarth or the Vale of Glamorgan will be directed to Cardiff Queen Street.

All other queues will be at Cardiff Central. Passengers for Ebbw Vale, Gloucester and Cheltenham Spa will queue on platform 0. Queues in Central Square will serve Newport, London, Manchester, north Wales and Hereford. There will be separate queues for Bridgend, Maesteg, Swansea and west Wales.

Both stations will have an accessible queue. Tickets are already available through Transport for Wales, and checks will take place before and after the fight. Passengers using pay as you go on eligible South Wales Metro services should use the same card or device to tap in and out. Transport for Wales fight-night travel information

Parking, buses and coaches

Event parking at the Civic Centre will open at 7am on Friday and close at 5am on Saturday. It costs £30 for cars and £50 for coaches, with card payments and advance bookings accepted. Drivers should leave the M4 at junction 32 and follow the A470 towards the city centre. The council advises disabled drivers to use the Civic Centre, with accessible spaces also available at some private car parks. Book event parking

Access to parts of the Civic Centre will be controlled throughout the day. Roads affected include King Edward VII Avenue, Museum Avenue, City Hall Road, College Road and Gorsedd Gardens Road.

Local buses will be diverted during the city centre closures. Big Green Coach services will use North Road and Lloyd George Avenue, depending on their departure point. FlixBus will use its usual stop near Friary Gardens, opposite Cardiff Castle, and National Express coaches will continue to use Sophia Gardens. Live motorway and trunk road updates