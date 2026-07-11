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Roadside Welsh dragon disappears beneath weeds

11 Jul 2026 2 minute read
The Welsh dragon – rendered in white to stand out against the landscape when it was installed alongside the A494 in 2009 – has been swallowed up by weeds and vegetation

Alec Doyle, Local Democracy Reporter

Locals have voiced their disappointment as roadside ‘border guardians’ – a Welsh dragon and English lion – have disappeared beneath overgrown vegetation.

The artworks, made of white stone within metal frames, were designed as a modern equivalent of the prehistoric chalk White Horse artwork in Uffington, a landmark to recognise the Welsh-English border.

Costing £20,000 back in 2009, the artworks either side of the A494 between Ellesmere Port and Flintshire have greeted motorists for almost 20 years.

But, after they were allowed to become overgrown, today there is almost no visible trace of them.

Weeds and grass have rendered the artworks invisible to motorists – and even on foot you would have to look hard to find them among the thick vegetation.

Local facebook groups have seen  people express their anger about the neglect of the artworks.

Phil Evans said: “It was £20k to build. It would be £200 to cut back!”

Louis Evans added: “Typical, do something nice and then neglect it. These paths, grass verges and hedges need cutting regularly like they were in days gone by.”

Now National Highways, which is responsible for maintaining the areas either side of the A494, says it will be carrying out maintenance to reveal the dragon and the lion once more.

A spokesperson for National Highways said: “We recognise these artworks are important local landmarks and need maintenance.

“To reduce disruption and protect nature at the roadside, we will carry out weeding and clear vegetation as soon as possible as part of our seasonal maintenance programme.”

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