Rob Brydon parodies King Herod as his iconic Gavin & Stacey character

Amelia Jones

A West End star has shared a hilarious video of Rob Brydon doing an impression of King Herod in the voice of his iconic Gavin & Stacey character.

The clip was shared by West End star Sam Ryder, who is currently appearing alongside the Welsh comedian. best known for his unforgettable portrayal of Uncle Bryn in the hit BBC sitcom, in Jesus Christ Superstar.

The video gives fans a glimpse of the lighter moments surrounding the production, which Brydon starred in from 2 to 7 November.

His portrayal of Uncle Bryn made him a household name, with the character becoming one of the most beloved figures in British comedy. From his enthusiastic personality to his memorable one-liners, Bryn remains a firm favourite with Gavin & Stacey fans.

And while King Herod might be a very different character, it seems Brydon hasn’t left all of his comedy magic behind.

In the video, he says: “Jesus, I am overjoyed to meet you face-to-face, and I’ll tell you for why, you’ve been making quite a name all round the place.

“They know about you at Barry Island, they know about you at the services on the M4. I can’t wait to tell Gwen. My job is done.”

Ryder finds the recreation hilarious, and asks Brydon to do another impression he has become famous for: ‘the man in the box.’

Ryder, who shot to fame after representing the UK at the Eurovision Song Contest in 2022, has since taken on new challenges in the world of musical theatre.

The singer’s appearance in Jesus Christ Superstar alongside Brydon brings together two familiar faces from very different areas of the entertainment industry.

The production, which tells the story of the final days of Jesus Christ, has given audiences the chance to see both performers showcase their talents in a completely different setting.

Brydon’s time in the production has now ended. He passes the role on to Reece Shearsmith, who is best known for his writing and acting on the BBC series Inside No.9.

You can book tickets to see Jesus Christ Superstar here, and watch the full video here.