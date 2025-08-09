Rob Edwards’ Middlesbrough secure opening day victory against Swansea

Dael Fry’s first goal in more than three years ensured Rob Edwards’ reign as Middlesbrough head coach got off to a winning start by delivering a 1-0 victory over Swansea.

Fry’s header five minutes into the second half ended a long personal drought since the defender found the net against QPR in February 2022.

That moment ensured former Luton boss Edwards was able to celebrate three points with the fans at the end of his first competitive game in charge since taking over at the Riverside Stadium from Michael Carrick earlier in the summer.

Swansea had their moments in the first half to take the lead, but Boro stayed level and found the magic touch in front of goal to secure an opening-day win in the Sky Bet Championship.

Edwards handed first starts to summer signings Callum Brittain and Alfie Jones, while Swansea handed league debuts to Cameron Burgess and Ethan Galbraith.

The Swans had the better of the first half and looked full of optimism following investment from Snoop Dogg and Luka Modric.

In fact, the only effort Middlesbrough conjured up during that period was a thunderous long-distance drive from Morgan Whittaker which was brilliantly tipped onto the crossbar by goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux.

That arrived after half an hour. Before that Swansea had gone close on a few occasions.

Josh Tymon was first to threaten when he fired over the crossbar after latching onto a back heel into the penalty area.

In the space of 60 seconds Ronald shaved the side-netting with a brilliant half-volley from 25 yards before Liam Cullen glanced a header into the arms of Sol Brynn from Josh Key’s cross.

Otherwise, there was very little between two teams that were separated by just a place last season – with Middlesbrough finishing 10th and Swansea three points and one place below.

Middlesbrough looked much brighter after the restart and the opening goal soon arrived after winning a couple of corners in quick succession.

Whittaker’s outswinging corner was in the perfect spot for Fry to work his way ahead of two markers and flick a header inside the far post.

That provided Middlesbrough with the extra spark to ignite the home crowd and suddenly Edwards’ men seemed to grow in confidence.

The game still lacked goalscoring chances and, despite enjoying more of the possession, Middlesbrough could not add to their advantage.

But Edwards got to lead his players on a lap of honour and fist pump the fans to mark a winning start to life as Middlesbrough boss.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

