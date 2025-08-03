Rob Mac welcomes visitors to Wrexham Eisteddfod 2025 in Welsh

Maxine Hughes has once again taken on the role of Welsh tutor for Wrexham AFC co-owner Rob Mac.

Maxine, the President of ‘Wales and the World’ at this year’s Eisteddfod and interpreter for Wrexham owners Rob and Ryan Reynolds, has taught the American to say ‘Welcome to the Eisteddfod in Wrecsam’.

With Maxine’s support, Rob, who has declared his support for the Welsh language with Ryan since the start of their ownership of Wrexham football club at the beginning of the decade, pronounces the welcome clearly.

‘Steddfod

In the short video which has been published on their social medias, Maxine praises Rob for his efforts and especially so when he shortens the word Eisteddfod to ‘Steddfod.

“That’s how we say Eisteddfod in North Wales where I come from,” she told him.

Maxine, who is from the county of Conwy but now lives in Washington D.C, will address the audience as the leader of Wales and the World during the Cymanfa Ganu (Singing Assembly) on Sunday night at 7.30pm. She will also lead other sessions on the Maes during the week.

