Robert Jenrick accuses Zia Yusuf in antisemitic tweet row
Robert Jenrick has accused Zia Yusuf of “bullshit”, after the senior Reform UK figure said that a member of his team “accidentally pressed like” on an antisemitic X post.
The shadow justice secretary said that Nigel Farage’s party should give ex-chairman Mr Yusuf “the boot”.
Mr Yusuf has apologised for the incident, which comes after an anonymous X user posted a video that appeared to show Mr Yusuf liking a tweet attacking Mr Jenrick’s wife, who is Jewish.
Since last summer, likes on X have been privatised, so that only the liker and the poster can see them, rather than a wider audience.
‘Awful’
In a message posted on X on Friday, Mr Yusuf said: “One of the team who post to my X account accidentally pressed like on an awful antisemitic tweet earlier today.
“I apologise for this.”
Mr Yusuf said the post in question is “equally racist against me” and contains reference to “brown savages”.
“The amount of antisemitism and racism on this platform is spiralling out of control, and I hope that changes soon,” he added.
Mr Jenrick called the apology “bullshit”.
“The mask has slipped,” he added.
“Likes are private. You thought nobody would ever know. Unfortunately for you, the racist account who posted the tweet and could see the likes exposed you.
“Reform should give you the boot.”
‘Well said’
Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch said Mr Jenrick’s message was “well said”.
Mr Yusuf is head of Reform’s initiative to drive down local public spending, based on the US’s department of government efficiency, also known as Doge.
He was given the position after he quit as party chairman.
Conservative Robert Jenrick and Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf are like two gummy old men fighting over a toothbrush. But isn’t it ironic that Jenrick was protesting about Zia Yusuf liking an antisemitic tweet on X when he himself made a racist remark about British Pakistanis when he referred to them as, and I quote: “British Pakistanis are people from alien cultures” in reference to the Asian grooming gangs tarring all with the same brush. What a divisive little hypocrite!
Reform’s Mr Yusuf said “The amount of antisemitism and racism on this platform [X] is spiralling out of control….”. Yep and in the UK the vast majority of those posts are from Reform UK voters.
Whether Reform UK’s Zia Yusuf liked this tweet on X , I’d like to say to Conservative leader wannabe Robert Jenrick. Practice what you preach. Don’t throw stones in a glasshouse. Less we forget how you made racist remarks by tarring all British Pakistanis with the same brush over the Asian grooming gangs controversy in Bradford by claiming, and I quote: “British Pakistanis were from an alien culture”. Imagine saying that about the Jewish community. He wouldn’t dare. Remember, all forms of racism is abhorrent. Don’t pick and choose.