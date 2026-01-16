Robert Jenrick’s successor says public ‘sick of backstabbing’ after defection

Robert Jenrick’s successor in the shadow cabinet has said the public are “sick of the backstabbing” and insisted the Tories are “more united” under Kemi Badenoch after the senior MP defected to Reform UK.

Nick Timothy, who took over Mr Jenrick’s justice brief after he was pre-emptively sacked by the Opposition leader, said Conservative MPs had reacted with “resolve” to his departure.

Mrs Badenoch kicked Mr Jenrick off the Tory frontbench and suspended his party membership on Thursday, citing evidence he was “plotting in secret” to join Nigel Farage’s party.

The move followed months of speculation about the Newark MP’s ambitions, during which he strayed well beyond his justice brief and built a prominent social media presence with campaigns on immigration and crime.

Asked about his departure on Friday, new shadow justice secretary Mr Timothy described Mr Jenrick as a friend but said voters were tired of “the backbiting and the backstabbing” in politics.

During his first morning media round in his new role, the West Suffolk MP told BBC Breakfast: “Rob’s been a friend of mine for some time.

“It’s obviously disappointing that he’s decided to move on, but the thing is, what we learned yesterday is the clear contrast between the Conservatives led by Kemi Badenoch and the other parties and what they offer Britain today.

“The public are sick of the backbiting and the backstabbing and the lack of seriousness in our political parties when the challenges that the country faces are so serious.

“Kemi was given irrefutable evidence of what was about to happen, and she acted very decisively.”

Mr Timothy has not spoken to his shadow cabinet predecessor since the sacking, which was prompted by a member of staff believed to be within Mr Jenrick’s own team leaking his plans to the Tory leader’s office.

The Newark MP is the latest in a series of high-profile Tories to switch allegiance to Mr Farage’s insurgent right-wing party, following former chancellor Nadhim Zahawi and sitting MP Danny Kruger.

Asked about the prospect of further defections, Mr Timothy said: “Well I can speak for myself, and I can tell you that I joined the Conservative Party as a 17-year-old and I will die a member of the Conservative Party.

“But the reaction yesterday in Parliament was actually one of surprise that Rob would do this, but also resolve because the party, I think, is more united under Kemi’s leadership than I’ve known it for many years.”

In an at-times chaotic press conference involving a lengthy delay between Mr Farage announcing the defection and Mr Jenrick appearing on the stage, the Newark MP accused his former party of being “rotten”.

Sitting beside the Reform UK leader on Thursday, Mr Jenrick said the Tories had “failed in government” and were “not sorry” for their record.

He said he had resolved to leave the party after a recent shadow cabinet away day involving a discussion about whether Britain is “broken”, claiming the Conservatives in Westminster of being “in denial – or being dishonest” about what they had done.

“The party hasn’t changed and it won’t. The bulk of the party don’t get it, don’t have the stomach for the radical change this country needs,” he said.

Mr Timothy, who previously served as a Home Office adviser in David Cameron’s government, apologised for aspects of the Tory record during the end of the party’s time in power.

“I’ve said as a Conservative I am sorry for the way the party handled certain things in those last few years and I’ve been very open about that since I was elected for the first time 18 months ago,” he said.

“The Conservative Party will not move on and not persuade people to vote for us in the future in the numbers that we need unless we do look them in the eye and say we understand why we lost that election.”

Mrs Badenoch told the Press Association on Thursday: “The people who are dishonest and try and hurt other people are leaving the Conservative Party and going to Reform so my message to Nigel Farage is Robert Jenrick is not my problem, he’s your problem.”

She is expected to face further questions on the matter when she speaks to reporters on a visit to Aberdeen on Friday.

Reform’s head of policy Zia Yusuf, who has previously signalled unease about giving potential seats to former Conservatives, said May 7 would be a “deadline” after which “no more Tories”.

Indicating there would be a cut-off point for Tory defections in Westminster, Mr Farage said the Opposition would “cease to be a national political party” after that date, when local elections will be held, and “if you’re coming to us, do it before May 7, we don’t want you after that”.

The Reform leader said Mr Jenrick would be “joining our frontline team”, and he also promised to unveil a Labour defection next week.

Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden insisted he is “not worried” about that prospect, telling Times Radio: “I don’t know if that will happen but if it does, it’s still a right-wing project.

“This is a project that parrots (Russian) President Putin’s line on foreign affairs, we’ve seen that most recently over Ukraine.”

He said Labour is focused on improving the country from government, telling Sky News: “These are not things that can be done with politicians engaged in an endless civil war.”

The Newark MP’s local Conservative association chairman expressed dismay after Mr Jenrick revealed he would not call a by-election in his Commons seat despite the defection.

Councillor Keith Girling told PA: “I’d welcome it if there was (a by-election), but he’s not going to risk it is he?”

He added: “I’m massively disappointed, I thought he was a loyal member of the Conservative Party. He was in a senior role, very well-supported by the Conservative association.

“He’s got some excellent Conservative councillors working in the community who helped to get him elected. It’s a bitter pill to swallow.”

Reform chief whip Lee Anderson dismissed speculation that Mr Jenrick harbours ambitions to replace Mr Farage, insisting he wants to be “part of the team” and had made a “very brave” move.

“We’re a party that believes in healthy competition. Does Rob want to be a leader? No, he doesn’t,” he told GB News.

Mr Anderson joined Reform in 2024 following his suspension from the Tories after he refused to apologise for his claim that “Islamists” had “got control” of London Mayor Sir Sadiq Khan.

Meanwhile, a leaked audio recording of Mr Jenrick appeared to reveal him heavily criticising the Reform UK leader in a speech to Tory members last year.

The tape obtained by the Telegraph included claims that Mr Farage “can’t even run a five-a-side team” and that Reform is “not a serious party”.

A Reform spokesman said: “The Conservative Party is dead.”