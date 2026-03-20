‘Robust’ debate within Labour over immigration reforms, says Cabinet minister

There is a “robust” debate within Labour over Shabana Mahmood’s immigration reform policies, a Cabinet minister acknowledged after Angela Rayner’s attack on the “un-British” plan.

A group of rebel Labour MPs is reportedly trying to force a symbolic vote in Parliament on the plan to double the time it will take to qualify for indefinite leave to remain (ILR) from five to 10 years.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed stressed that Labour was elected on a manifesto commitment to reform the immigration system.

“At the general election, Labour promised to bring in an immigration system that works for Britain but is also fair to those who may be seeking asylum from wars or other horrific incidents that are happening abroad,” he told the Press Association.

“The Home Secretary has announced what she would like to do. She said at the time that we would consult on those changes, and we’re currently going through that consultation.

“But the thing that is pulling communities apart is those political forces that see advantage for themselves in division.”

A particular concern on the Labour benches – and the issue highlighted by former deputy leader Ms Rayner – is the potential for the change in the ILR timetable for people who are already in the UK and had expected to receive permanent settlement under the five-year qualification period.

Ms Rayner said on Tuesday: “We cannot talk about earning a settlement if we keep moving the goalposts, because moving the goalposts undermines our sense of fair play. It’s un-British.”

Critics of the plan on the Labour benches are preparing to invoke a little-used parliamentary procedure to force a symbolic vote on the measures in the coming months, the BBC reported.

The House of Lords is also set to consider the issue next month.

Asked what his message was to Labour MPs, Mr Reed said: “We have robust debates inside the Labour Party, as we do across politics, but the Government was absolutely clear: we were elected on a manifesto commitment to bring in an immigration system that works for Britain and is fair to those who need and deserve to seek asylum in this country.

“We’re consulting on that right now and the Home Secretary will announce the outcome from that consultation in due course.”

The Government is reviewing responses to its consultation on how the change in the ILR qualification period will be applied to people already in the UK.

The Home Office said it will outline its response to the consultation “in due course”.