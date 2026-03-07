Rogue builder jailed after conning homeowners out of more than £100,000

A cowboy builder who conned homeowners across south Wales into paying for substandard and unfinished work has been jailed for three years and seven months.

Patrick Teehan, 57, of Caerau in Cardiff, was sentenced at Cardiff Crown Court after admitting operating a fraudulent building business that left at least 18 victims facing significant financial losses and unsafe homes.

The prosecution was brought by Shared Regulatory Services, with the offences taking place between 2019 and 2021 in Cardiff and other parts of south Wales.

The court heard that Teehan claimed to be competent in a wide range of building work, offering services including plastering, rendering, loft conversions, conservatories, garage conversions, roof replacements and chimney repairs.

However, prosecutors said he repeatedly took large deposits from customers before either failing to start the work or leaving projects unfinished. In many cases, he claimed the deposits were needed to purchase materials, but investigators found that materials were often never bought.

Victims were left with homes in dangerous or uninhabitable conditions, including properties without kitchens, roofs or proper weatherproofing. Several households were forced to pay for extensive remedial work, while some families had to move out temporarily while repairs were carried out.

The total losses suffered by victims were estimated to exceed £100,000, although a figure of £82,632.81 was agreed by the court for sentencing purposes.

Teehan initially denied the charges but changed his plea to guilty in November 2025 shortly before the trial was due to begin.

The court was told that he used a consistent pattern of excuses to delay or avoid carrying out work. These included claims about illness, hospitalisation, deaths in his family, his partner having cancer, and mental health issues.

False addresses

Investigators also found that Teehan misrepresented his business by using misleading or false addresses and continued to take on new jobs despite being in financial difficulty and entering an Individual Voluntary Arrangement (IVA).

Despite repeated complaints from customers, Teehan failed to properly cooperate with investigators and delayed interviews by making false claims about his health.

Prosecutors said that none of the jobs included in the case were completed to an acceptable standard, and some were not started at all.

During the sentencing hearing, the court heard 12 victim impact statements from people affected by the fraud. Victims described severe financial hardship, emotional distress and disruption to family life caused by the unfinished work.

The judge was told that the offences involved sustained dishonesty over a prolonged period and had a “serious detrimental effect” on those involved.

Following the sentencing, Councillor Norma Mackie, Cabinet Member responsible for Shared Regulatory Services at Cardiff Council, said the case highlighted the harm caused by rogue traders.

“The people who carry out these frauds cause immense suffering to their victims, leaving properties in a state of disrepair and often with no option but to pay even more money to rectify dangerous work,” she said.

“I am pleased the court has taken these matters very seriously, and I hope the immediate prison sentence given to Mr Teehan provides some form of closure for all the victims involved.”

Teehan was sentenced to 43 months in prison and ordered to pay a £181 victim surcharge.