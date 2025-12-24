Rogue trader fined thousands for pushing needless roof replacement

Amelia Jones

A rogue trader has been fined more than £6,000 after misleading a local resident into paying thousands for unnecessary roofing work.

Douggie Whitbread, 25, of Coldwell Terrace in Pembroke, persuaded a homeowner that they would “probably need a new roof,” before charging £4,350 for work that was either unnecessary or completed to a poor standard.

Whitbread admitted two counts of fraud relating to a property on Griffiths Street, Ystrad Mynach, with the offences taking place between 12 August and 16 October 2023.

He appeared in Cwmbran Magistrates’ Court, where he was ordered to pay a total of £6,130.

This includes £4350 in compensation, £1500 in prosecution costs, a £200 fine, and an £80 victim surcharge.

Commenting on the case, Cllr Phillipa Leonard, Cabinet Member for Planning and Public Protection, said: “This conviction sends a clear message that we will not tolerate rogue traders exploiting residents for financial gain.

“Our Trading Standards team works hard to protect our communities, and I am pleased to see justice served in this case. We urge residents to remain vigilant, seek reputable quotes, and avoid agreeing to work with cold callers or unsolicited traders.”

Residents are encouraged to report about fraudulent or suspicious trading practices to the council or through national consumer advice services.