Rogue trader jailed for fraudulent home improvements

A fraudulent trader who targeted vulnerable residents has been jailed.

Paul Anthony Evans, aged 51 from Llain Feurig, Gwalchmai was sentenced at Caernarfon Crown Court this week to 12 months imprisonment following an investigation led by Anglesey Council’s Trading Standards Department.

He serve at least 6 months in prison with the remainder on licence.

The court heard that Evans, who traded as P. Evans Home Improvement, together with his son and co-defendant Paul Lennon Evans engaged in deceptive business practices and aggressive sales tactics between November 2021 and March 2024.

Their actions included targeting vulnerable victims, making unsolicited calls, trying to attract customers and charging exorbitant prices for low quality work.

Promise

Paul Anthony Evans promised Anglesey Council’s Trading Standards Department that he would stop such practices and repay a victim.

But he failed to fulfill the repayment plan and continued to act in the same way.

This led to further complaints and, ultimately, prosecution.

On 21 May 2025, Paul Anthony Evans pleaded guilty to two counts of engaging in fraudulent business, one case of wilful participation in an unfair commercial practice, and one case of wilfully engaging in aggressive commercial practices under

Regulations for the Protection of Consumers from Unfair Trading.

Due to his previous convictions for similar fraud offenses in 2013, the magistrates referred him to the Crown Court for sentencing.

In handing down the sentence, Judge Timothy Petts described Evans’ actions as “ongoing aggressive fraudulent behaviour “.

He highlighted a “very worrying pattern” of repeated offending despite being aware that it was already the subject of attention from the Trading Standards Department.

In addition to the prison sentence, Evans was ordered to pay £21,376 in compensation to his victims at a rate of £300 per month once he has finished his prison term.

Fraud

His son, Paul Lennon Evans, was sentenced earlier at Caernarfon Magistrates’ Court on 7 July 2025 after pleading guilty to fraud by failing to provide cancellation rights and failing to display professional diligence under customer protection law.

He received a 36 week prison sentence – suspended for 12 months – and was ordered to carry out a rehabilitation program and 80 hours of community service and must pay £3,089.34 in compensation at a rate of £200 per month.

Both were also made subject to Criminal Behavior Orders.

These prevent them from calling residents, accepting payments for work prior to completion to a level that satisfies the customer and undertaking work in Anglesey without notifying the Anglesey Trading Standards Department.

The order will remain in force for three years for Paul Lennon Evans and will be permanent for Paul Anthony Evans.

‘Courage’

Councilor Nicola Roberts, Anglesey Council’s Public Protection Portfolio Holder, welcomed the sentences handed down.

She said: “Taking advantage of vulnerable individuals is unacceptable and this will not be tolerated. We are proud of the courage of the victims who supported Trading Standards officers to bring these criminals to justice.

“We encourage any residents who have any concerns about the practices of anytrader to contact Citizens Advice Customer Service by calling 0808 223 1144. Taking action not only helps you but will also protect others in our community.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

