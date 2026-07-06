Rogue trader jailed over £40,000 roofing fraud

A rogue trader in south Wales who defrauded homeowners through roofing and property maintenance work has been jailed following a lengthy Trading Standards investigation.

Richard Murnane knowingly carried on a business called RM Property and Maintenance for a fraudulent purpose across Neath Port Talbot between 13 July 2021 and 1 June 2023.

The 42-year-old also operated under a second business, S & R Roofing, between 7 December 2022 and 1 April 2023 for similar fraudulent activity.

The case involved five victims, who collectively lost approximately £40,000 because of shoddy workmanship at their homes. Many of the victims were elderly.

Richard Phillip Murnane was sentenced to a total of 32 months’ imprisonment after being convicted of two fraud offences at Swansea Crown Court.

He received a 32-month custodial sentence for offences linked to RM Property and Maintenance, and 13 months for offences relating to S & R Roofing, to run concurrently.

Cabinet Member for Nature, Tourism and Wellbeing, Cllr Cen Phillips – whose portfolio includes Trading Standards – said: “This case demonstrates the serious impact rogue traders and fraudulent businesses have on residents, particularly older and more vulnerable members of our communities.

“The victims in this case suffered significant financial losses and considerable distress after placing their trust in someone who deliberately set out to deceive them.

“I welcome the outcome at Swansea Crown Court and commend the dedication and professionalism of Neath Port Talbot Trading Standards officers, whose lengthy and complex investigation brought Richard Murnane to justice.”.

Neath Port Talbot Council is reminding residents to take extra care when hiring tradespeople and to report any suspicious activity to Trading Standards.