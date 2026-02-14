Rogue trader sentenced to six years in prison for £400,000 fraud

Kieran Molloy, Local democracy reporter

A prolific rogue trader has been sent back to prison for six years over an almost half a million pound fraud.

Lee Slocombe, 33, previously of Delhi Street, Swansea has been sent back to prison for six years for a £400,000 fraud carried out against nine victims.

This follows from dangerous building work he carried out at properties in Cardiff, Bridgend and Swansea.

After considering costs incurred to correct the dangerous work, the victim’s total loss was calculated to be at least £547,000.

His actions caused significant financial hardship to his victims, who were forced to take out loans and overdrafts and, in some cases, withdraw money from their pension pots to rectify the poor quality work he had done.

Some of the victims were elderly and vulnerable.

Slocombe pleaded guilty to two charges of participating in a fraudulent business between March 2021 and May 2023 on October 20 2025.

One charge was brought directly against him, with a further charge against his company, LSP Developments.

He was on Crown Court bail when these offences were committed.

On the February 11 2026 sentencing, Cardiff Crown Court heard that Slocombe targeted nine people seeking work to be carried out at their properties, with the works ranging from rendering a shed to building a two-storey extension.

Slocombe frequently left work incomplete, leaving victims with large restoration bills.

The work that was completed was done to an appalling standard, with Slocombe often convincing his victims that work was needed when it was not.

In two cases, Slocombe brought a fake and unqualified gas engineer to carry out work at properties, leaving them in a “potentially lethal state”.

In one instance, carbon monoxide leaked into a property where a 10‑month‑old child was living.

The court heard that Slocombe has previous convictions for fraud dating from 2015 to 2023, during which time he was sent to prison on two occasions.

In 2015, he was jailed for 43 months for three offences of fraud, and in 2023 he received a sentence of five years and five months after defrauding seven families of £150,000 through similar sub‑standard building work

Slocombe was made subject to a Criminal Behaviour Order, banning him from doing building, maintenance or gardening work in the UK for life. He was also disqualified from being a company director until 2031.

However, Slocombe used the fake name “Lee Lewis” when dealing with customers to stop them from discovering his previous convictions.

At Cardiff Crown Court, His Honour Judge Felstead described Slocombe as a persistent rogue builder who operated dishonestly.

The judge said Slocombe falsely escalated costs and that any work he did carry out was to an “appalling standard”, with some homes being “virtually destroyed”.

Cardiff councillor Norma Mackie, the cabinet member for shared regulatory services said: “Lee Slocombe caused immense misery to his victims, carrying out sub‑standard work and leaving some properties in such a state of disrepair that they were open to the elements, not watertight and simply dangerous.

“The stress he caused is unimaginable, and he deserves to be sent directly back to prison.

“I would like to thank all the staff who enabled us to bring this case to court. Hopefully, this outcome provides some closure for the victims, knowing that he is where he belongs – back behind bars.”