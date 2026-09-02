Roll out of new ‘landmark ‘home energy pilot gets underway

Nation.Cymru staff

A new pilot scheme offering households help to make their homes warmer and cheaper to run is being rolled out from today.

Residents in Fairwater, Adamsdown and parts of neighbouring Splott in Cardiff will be the first to access support through the Tai Clyd Caerdydd scheme.

The programme, being delivered by Cardiff Council and the Welsh Government, will test an approach that could eventually be expanded across Cardiff and other parts of Wales if successful.

Residents will be offered whole-house assessments and independent advice on potential improvements, as well as access to Welsh Government-vetted installers.

The scheme will also help people identify available funding, including fully funded improvements for eligible households experiencing fuel poverty.

Support is available to homeowners and landlords across all private housing tenures.

The pilot areas were selected to represent a range of housing types, income levels and communities found across Wales.

Cllr Dan De’Ath, Cardiff Council’s Cabinet Member for Climate Change, Strategic Planning and Transport, said: “Today marks an important step in helping Cardiff residents take control of their energy use and make their homes warmer, healthier and more affordable to live in.

“For many people, improving their home can seem complicated, expensive or difficult to navigate. Tai Clyd Caerdydd brings together trusted advice, access to high-quality installers and support with funding options in one place, making it easier for residents to make informed choices about their homes.

“As well as reducing energy bills and tackling fuel poverty, the scheme will help cut carbon emissions, improve wellbeing and support the growth of Cardiff’s green economy.”

‘Landmark moment’

Siân Gwenllian, Cabinet Minister for Local Government, Housing and Planning, said: “Tai Clyd Caerdydd is a landmark moment in our national mission to transform Wales’s housing stock and tackle the cost of living head-on.

“Every family in Wales deserves a comfortable and affordable home and this pilot is proof that we are turning that commitment into action. The £17 million I recently announced for home energy upgrades, including £4 million for area-based activity, will extend that support to communities across the country including rural and off-grid neighbourhoods.

“This is just the beginning and what we learn here will drive lasting change and help families across Wales live in healthier, more affordable homes for years to come.”

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