Rollout of new trains hits milestone
More than 50% of Transport for Wales’ brand-new trains are now running on the Wales and Border lines with more coming down the tracks this year.
The new trains, many made in Wales, are part of the Welsh Government’s £800m investment to transform rail services in Wales.
As a result, two thirds of passenger journeys in Wales are now on new and improved trains.
Offering increased capacity, improved seating, air conditioning, power sockets, Wi-Fi and up-to-the minute passenger travel information screens, some customers are already enjoying the benefits of these improvements.
Milestone
Speaking on a visit to the CAF depot where some of the brand-new trains are made, Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates said: “This is a significant milestone on our mission to transform our railways.
“These brand-new, modern trains are transforming passenger experiences on Wales and the Border lines with faster and more frequent services thanks to our unprecedented £800 million investment.
“The future for rail in Wales is looking bright and I’m excited to bring you more good news as we continue to bring more and more new trains into service and encourage more people back on the train.”
So Ken, have you got the billions owed from the all English HS2 project so that we can really improve public transport all over Wales? No thought not.
Have you got the few million out of Network rail to improve access to Ruabon Station, as promised in 2015 by Grant Shaps. No thought not.
Could you save a few quid by not putting out so much publicity and photographs of yourself filling in pot holes. Probably not.
Not much evidence of it on the Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth line where trains are decrepit and suffer frequent cancellations (regularly due to breakdowns), often at critical times for people going to and returning from work!!