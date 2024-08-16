Romanian shoplifter arrested in Pontypridd after travelling across UK on crime spree

A Romanian shoplifter who travelled the length and breadth of the UK had his crime spree cut short when he was arrested Pontypridd.

Alexandru-Iulian Dima, 25, was caught out after plain clothes officers mounted a sting operation.

South Wales Police say they believed Pontypridd would soon be targeted by the travelling criminal.

Staff at the Boots store spotted Dima inside their shop and alerted police using a radio system used by retailers across the town which gives them direct access to patrolling officers.

Run

Dima made a run for it but couldn’t evade officers who caught him in a nearby car park.

It brought an end to a campaign of shoplifting across the UK – in just 12 months, he stole £60k worth of products from Boots stores in Scotland, England and Wales.

On Thursday (August 8) he was jailed at Cardiff Crown Court for four years after earlier pleading guilty to 32 shoplifting offences.

A deportation order will ensure he is returned to Romania immediately after he is released.

Pontypridd officer, PC Liam Noyce: “We looked at intel around his offending and chose the day we believed he’d come to town.

“Low and behold, we had the call from staff at Boots and we arrested him, bringing an end to the campaign of crime committed in towns and cities the length and breadth of the UK.

“We understand how vital retailers both large and small are to the town and are determined and committed to ensure they are protected from criminality.”

