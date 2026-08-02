Rookie police dog saves missing woman’s life

Nation.Cymru staff

A rookie police dog on duty for just three months helped save the life of a missing woman after tracking her through woodland and leading officers to her as she suffered a medical emergency.

The late-night search took place in the Haverfordwest area after Dyfed-Powys Police received a report at around 11.30pm on Saturday, July 11, that a woman had gone missing from her home.

Officers launched an immediate search, with police dog Kaos, a German shepherd, deployed alongside his handler.

Police said concerns were heightened after officers were told the woman may have taken a large quantity of medication with her and that the search area included extensive woodland.

Kaos tracked the woman’s scent for around half a mile before leading his handler into dense woodland, where she was found in deep undergrowth beneath trees while experiencing a medical emergency.

The officer and Kaos’ handler alerted colleagues and provided lifesaving first aid until paramedics arrived.

The woman was then taken to hospital for further treatment.

Kaos’ handler said: “I’m so proud of him. He’s picked up his training incredibly well and he did brilliantly in the search.

“The woman was in deep shrubbery, and I don’t think we would have found her without Kaos tracking her into the woods.

“He’s only been on duty since April, so this was a great result so soon into his service. He’s become a really valued member of our team and I’m sure he’ll do plenty more great work in his career.”

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