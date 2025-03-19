Roundabouts are most common location for near-misses, survey suggests

Roundabouts are the most common location for narrowly avoiding crashes, a new survey suggests.

They featured in 20% of the 2,810 near-miss scenarios from 2024 obtained by collision support service AA Accident Assist.

The incidents largely involved respondents saying someone almost ran into the back of them, or they nearly drove into the vehicle in front.

Car parks (11%) and junctions (9%) completed the top three most common locations for near-misses.

Some 24% of respondents to a survey of 13,767 AA members said they had at least one near-miss last year.

Drivers aged 18-24 were the most likely (37%) to say they were involved in such an incident, with those aged 65 and above the least likely (21%).

Newly qualified drivers

Separate figures show one in five newly qualified drivers crash within the first 12 months after passing their test.

Tim Rankin, managing director of the AA’s road collision support service Accident Assist, said: “Crashing into something or someone can be a frightening and stressful experience, yet one in four drivers almost found themselves in that position.

“Some drivers admitted to us that they were distracted by something else at the time, or that they simply weren’t expecting the unexpected.

“Concentration on roundabouts and at junctions is especially important, as these are where drivers were most vulnerable.

“While inexperience is a big factor, drivers of all ages found themselves in difficult situations.

“Driving is a lifetime skill, so finding a way to encourage and reward in-life learning could produce safer drivers.”

– The survey was conducted by research company Yonder last month.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

