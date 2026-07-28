Row as it emerges that new NHS facility will be run by a private company

Martin Shipton

A trade union has raised major concerns after it was confirmed that a new NHS Wales diagnostic centre will be outsourced to a private company.

Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board has told Nation.Cymru of the controversial decision after we were tipped off about it by an insider.

Both the previous Labour Welsh Government and the present Plaid Cymru administration have said they are committed to keeping the NHS within the public sector and have opposed privatisation.

We were told by our source: “Cwm Taf have selected a private sector partner and are preparing to award a lease and service contract for the new Community Diagnostic Centre at Llantrisant.

“I am aware of the winning bidder/company but cannot divulge their name due to commercial sensitivity.”

We asked the health board if our information was correct, and if so to explain the reason for outsourcing to the private sector. We also asked for an indication of timings.

A spokesperson for Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board responded: “Following a comprehensive and competitive tendering process, a specialist partner has been selected to help establish and initially manage the diagnostic service to be delivered at Llantrisant Health Park.

“Independent service providers are a vital component of many NHS community diagnostic centres across the UK. Our selected partner will bring world-class knowledge and expertise in this specialist field, together with additional capacity, helping to improve access to NHS diagnostic services for patients across south-east Wales and supporting better care and outcomes for generations to come.”

The spokesperson said phase 1 of the Llantrisant Health Park was due to open in late 2027.

Responding to the news, Unison Cymru head of health Tanya Bull said: “Patients need quicker access to scans and tests, but bringing in a private company to establish and initially run this centre is not the answer. The NHS does not lack expertise. It lacks sustained investment in staff, equipment and capacity.

“The health board must be open about the value and length of this contract, why it chose this model instead of direct NHS delivery and what will happen when the initial management period ends. It must also guarantee NHS pay, pensions and conditions for everyone working at the centre.

“Diagnostic services are at the heart of patient care. Public money should strengthen the NHS for the long term, not create opportunities for private profit.”

Previous announcements about the project have not mentioned the involvement of the private sector and have concentrated on the partnership between three health boards in delivering the health park.

Ground-breaking

In March this year the health board issued a press statement that read: “Construction of a major new healthcare facility for South East Wales has officially begun, with a “ground-breaking” ceremony attended by the First Minister for Wales Eluned Morgan and Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care.

“The event marks a key milestone in the delivery of Llantrisant Health Park, a flagship development designed to transform access to diagnostics and planned care across the region.

“The new health park, located near the Royal Glamorgan Hospital in Rhondda Cynon Taf, is being delivered by Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board in partnership with Cardiff and Vale and Aneurin Bevan health boards. It represents a significant investment in modern NHS infrastructure and a collaborative approach to meeting rising healthcare demand.

“Under construction by healthcare construction company MTX, the first phase of the project will see the creation of a state-of-the-art Community Diagnostic Hub, offering services including MRI and CT scanning, endoscopy and other essential tests. The facility is expected to expand capacity, reduce waiting times and improve patient experience across South East Wales.

“Paul Mears, Chief Executive of Cwm Taf Morgannwg University Health Board, said: ‘Llantrisant Health Park represents an exciting step forward for health care services in South East Wales. Bringing services together in a purpose-built facility will improve access, reduce delays and provide a better experience for patients across the region.’

“The health park will also include training facilities to support the development of the healthcare workforce, helping to ensure long-term sustainability of services.

“Once complete, Llantrisant Health Park is expected to play a central role in delivering faster diagnoses, more efficient treatment and improved outcomes for patients, while easing pressure on existing hospital sites.”

First Minister Eluned Morgan said: “The Llantrisant Health Park is a major investment in our NHS, which will boost testing capacity and make it easier and quicker for people to have assessments closer to home.

“Following the additional investment we’ve provided and the hard work of NHS staff, we’ve just seen a record fall in NHS waiting lists, now at their lowest level in almost six years.

“The Llantrisant Health Park, together with other investments in our NHS estate, will help improve access to care and bring down waiting times further.”

Commitment

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said: “I’m really pleased to see work get underway on this major project, which demonstrates our commitment to building an NHS that works for everyone in Wales.

“Bringing together three health boards, we are taking practical steps to reduce waiting times and improve patient care for everyone in South East Wales.

“The hub will also train the next generation of NHS staff, ensuring clinicians are trained to use state-of-the-art equipment which will make our NHS stronger now and into the future.”

The press release ended with the statement: “The ground-breaking ceremony signals the transition from planning to construction, with the development set to become a cornerstone of future NHS care in South East Wales.”

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