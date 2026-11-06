Row as UK Government threatens to break the devolution settlement and open ‘drones’ college in Wales

Martin Shipton

Wales Office Minister Anna McMorrin has been told to back off after warning the Welsh Government that Westminster was prepared to break the devolution settlement by opening a “defence” college in Wales.

Ms McMorrin, the Labour MP for Cardiff North, told the House of Commons: “Labour will always put the defence and security of the Welsh people first. That’s why last week we announced that if the Welsh Government continues to drag their feet in committing to a Wales Defence Technical Excellence College, the UK Government stands ready to step in where Plaid won’t.

“With the Scottish Government already making clear their commitment to D-TECs in Scotland, I strongly urge the Welsh Plaid Cymru government to come to the table and work with us, so we can protect our security and create the jobs of the future.”

In February 2026, it was announced that a £50m defence investment agreement had been signed to position Wales as a hub for autonomous military technology, with ministers promising highly skilled jobs, improved access to defence contracts for smaller firms, and the creation of a new engineering college. The Wales Defence Growth Deal was formalised at Cardiff Castle by Defence Secretary John Healey, Wales’ then First Minister Eluned Morgan, and the then Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens.

According to Defence News, the agreement aimed “to bolster the UK’s capabilities in autonomous and uncrewed defence systems, including platforms used for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations”. Officials stated that thousands of skilled workers in Wales would be involved in designing, testing, and manufacturing new technologies, establishing Wales as a launchpad for advanced defence innovation.

A central element of the deal was improved access for industry to Ministry of Defence (MOD) testing facilities in Wales, including those at MOD Aberporth. The UK Government would collaborate with the Civil Aviation Authority to expand air corridors across central Wales, facilitating more testing of uncrewed aerial systems [drones] by both industry and the military.

As part of the deal, the UK and Welsh governments were said to be planning to establish a Defence Technical Excellence College by September 2027. The institution would train engineers and technicians to support Britain’s expanding autonomous defence capabilities, ensuring a long-term skills pipeline for the sector.

Backlash

Ms McMorrin’s comments criticising the Welsh Government attracted a backlash on X.

One post said: “Labour were voted out of Wales after 27 abysmal years running the Senedd. 10% of the vote in May. But they refuse to respect democracy, they will force their policies on Wales whether the people voted for them or not.”

Labour for an Independent Wales stated: “It’s as we’ve always said: it doesn’t matter what stripe of tie is in charge in Westminster, they will never truly put Wales first. This is Boris Johnson’s ‘Muscular Unionism’ back in action from an SoS Team who don’t know that they’re digging their own graves with this stuff.”

Others simply pointed out that education was devolved.

Deputy Minister for Skills and Tertiary Education Cefin Campbell said: “We are working constructively with the UK Government to understand what funding is available. However, language such as ‘we will step in’ is not conducive to the agenda of mutual respect we want to pursue. The UK Minister should be honouring the devolution settlement not making veiled threats to undermine it.”