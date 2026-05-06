Row as Welsh Labour sends out confusing ‘Dear Neighbour’ Reform-style letters

Martin Shipton

Welsh Labour has been accused of copying Reform UK tactics by sending a spurious “Dear Neighbour” letter to voters and confusing them by making them think it’s from a former Labour MP now standing as an Independent candidate.

Ex-Cynon Valley MP Beth Winter failed to get re-selected as a Labour general election candidate in 2024 when her seat disappeared because of boundary changes. On the left of the party, she later left Labour out of disillusionment with its rightward drift under Keir Starmer.

Ms Winter is standing for the Senedd as a “community Independent” candidate in the new constituency of Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr.

This week she has been contacted by many people after Labour distributed a letter across the constituency in the same colours as her campaign literature, signed by someone called Bethan (the long form of Ms Winter’s name).

The letter, in what looks like handwritten script, states: “Dear Neighbour, Please forgive me for writing, but I wanted to share my thoughts about the place we live and the community that makes this our home.

“I’m worried about the future of our area, but I also have faith and hope that things can get better if we come together and make our voices heard. On Thursday, the 7th of May, our community faces a huge choice and I’m worried about what we could lose. These are crucial elections for the Welsh Parliament, where, for the first time, there’s a real risk that the things we rely on could be scrapped.

“I recently found out that the Welsh Labour government has 1) abolished prescription charges; 2) given pensioners like me free bus passes at 60 (in England, people wait until they’re 67); 3) provided free school meals for all primary pupils; 4) built or renovated hundreds of local schools.

“But Welsh Labour are pledging to go even further.

“I’ve read the same leaflets you’ve been getting through your letterbox, and I know that Welsh Labour are offering even more. The promise to 1) fix our NHS with new hospitals and access to primary care, such as GP surgeries, within 48 hours; 2) keep bus passes for over 60s. Keep the £1 bus fare for young people and cap fares at £2 for everyone else; 3) expand childcare; 4) work to lower energy bills.

“But I’m very worried about Plaid Cymru and Reform and the damage they could do to our community. Plaid Cymru talk so much about tearing Wales away from the rest of the UK. I just don’t know what that would mean for the future and for our NHS. And Reform are so chocked full of former Tories they couldn’t care less about this area. The only way to keep the services we value is to vote Welsh Labour on Thursday the 7th of May. With my very best wishes. Bethan.”

Confused

Beth Winter told Nation.Cymru: “Many have been confused by this letter from Labour and think it’s come from me. We’ve had reports of it being delivered in many parts of the constituency, and are aware that this tactic is one often used by Reform UK to try to give the impression that real neighbours in the community are writing to people. But after they realise it’s not me, they have no idea who Bethan is.”

We contacted local Labour officials stating: “Beth Winter’s campaign team has drawn [our] attention to a supposedly handwritten ‘Dear Neighbour’ letter sent to voters in the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr constituency by someone called Bethan. A number of the recipients have been in touch with Ms Winter expressing confusion and believing it came from her. The colours used are identical to those in her campaign leaflets and Bethan is Ms Winter’s full name.

“Is Bethan a real person and if so what is her full name and where does she live?

“The letter has gone to people in various parts of what is a large constituency, so how can ‘Bethan’ be a neighbour of all of them?

“[We] should point out that sending such dubious letters to voters is a known practice of Reform UK. Why is Labour using this discreditable tactic too?”

‘Real person’

A spokesperson for Welsh Labour responded: “Bethan is a real person who lives in the Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr constituency. We will not be providing her full name or address for privacy reasons.

“Endorsement letters are common during election campaigns.”

In 2024 Pontypridd Cynon Merthyr had a population of 205,358. We asked Welsh Labour: “Does [Bethan] have multiple homes so she’s everyone’s neighbour?”, but did not receive a reply.