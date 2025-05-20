Row breaks out in Senedd over Brexit reset trade deal

Emily Price

A row has broken out in the Senedd today over the new Brexit reset trade deal negotiated between the European Union and UK Government.

During a fiery FMQs session on Tuesday (May 20), First Minister Eluned Morgan told politicians the Welsh Government was not part of the final EU agreement signing because Wales is “a part of the United Kingdom” and the UK is the “lead nation”.

Talks on Monday (May 19) between Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and Brussels chiefs Ursula von der Leyen and Antonio Costa were the first since Boris Johnson agreed the initial Brexit deal in January 2020.

The agreement gives UK tourists in Europe easier access to passport e-gates, and frees up trade with the continent for farmers and food producers because of alignment on veterinary and plant standards.

Fishing

The UK and EU will work more closely together on defence and security, and will agree a youth experience scheme allowing young British people to travel and work on the continent.

The deal also included 12-year agreement on EU fishing boats in UK waters.

Despite fishing rights being a devolved matter, First Minister Eluned Morgan told ITV on Monday that the Welsh Government was not fully consulted on the deal.

But, she told the Senedd during FMQs that the agreement would benefit the people of Wales.

Welsh Tory leader Darren Millar criticised Baroness Morgan for welcoming the new EU trade deal which he dubbed “a betrayal and a surrender”.

He said: “This is a terrible deal with the European Union. It will decimate our Welsh fishing industry and these European boats will now have access for 12 years in our waters. It is a disgrace.”

Promises

Hitting back, Eluned Morgan said that Millar’s party had told the people of Wales “untruths” in relation to what they were promised at the Brexit referendum.

The leader of the Senedd Tories said that the new deal was proof that the Prime Minister doesn’t “give a rip” about what the Welsh First Minister says or thinks.

Brexit is estimated to have cost the Welsh economy up to £4 billion, reduced the value of Welsh exports by up to £1.1 billion, and led to a loss of £1 billion in European structural and rural development funding.

Post-Brexit trade agreements between the UK, Australia and New Zealand have also placed additional pressure on Welsh agriculture and manufacturing.

Plaid Cymru leader Rhun ap Iorwerth said he was pleased that there was some acceptance from Labour of the harm Brexit had done.

But he added that the new agreement wasn’t bold enough and that the Welsh Government should have been included in talks in advance especially given that parts of the agreement include areas of devolved responsibility.

Red Welsh way

The new trade deal comes just two weeks after Baroness Morgan attempted to chart a new “red Welsh way” for her party in Wales

In a speech setting out Welsh Labour’s core vales the First Minister pledged to stand up for Wales whenever she believed it was being neglected by Westminster.

Rhun ap Iorwerth told the Senedd that the new Brexit deal was “yet another signal that Wales’ voice matters little to the UK Labour”.

His party has called on Sir Keir Starmer to take steps to rebuild the UK’s relationship with the European Union by rejoining the single market and customs union.

During FMQ’s Mr ap Iorwerth read out comments Baroness Morgan made in 2018 as a Welsh minister when she had called for her party to support remaining in the EU single market and the customs union after Brexit.

Responding to this, the First Minister said: “I’m not going to apologise for the fact that I’m a Euro-enthusiast. I was a Member of the European Parliament for 15 years, and I am a keen enthusiast of the European Union.

“Was I gutted that we left? Absolutely, I was gutted that we left. Do I think we need to respect the UK mandate? Yes, I think we do.

“But I want as close as possible a deal with the European Union in order for our country and our nation to thrive.”

Rhun ap Iorwerth asked the First Minister why she had said one thing when in opposition, but another when in power.

In response, Baroness Morgan trotted out the same line she has given several times to Plaid’s leader during FMQs sessions since the Welsh Government passed its budget in a tight vote in March.

She said: “You voted with the Tories recently in a vote that would have deprived our public services of precisely £4 billion.

“Oh, they don’t like it when they hand it back to them, do they? He doesn’t like it when that happens.

“You can dish it out warm, but you can’t take it, can you?”

Following the exchange, Mr ap Iorwerth MS said: “The First Minister knows that it is only by removing trade barriers with our largest neighbouring market that we can begin to reverse the damage inflicted on Welsh communities by Brexit.

“In backtracking from her previous calls for the Labour party to commit to rejoining the Single Market and Customs Union, the First Minister has today confirmed that she will always put party before country – and the so-called ‘red Welsh way’ has already hit several dead ends.”

