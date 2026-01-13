Row breaks out in Senedd over ‘dusted off’ plans for long-awaited hospital development

Emily Price

A row has broken out in the Senedd over “dusted off” plans for a long-awaited hospital development in north Wales.

During a rowdy first Plenary session since the Christmas recess, shouting broke out in the Chamber over plans for a new hospital on the site of the Royal Alexandra Hospital in Rhyl, Denbighshire.

The proposals to replace the red brick building – originally constructed in the 1890’s – with an integrated community hospital were first approved in 2013 and should have been completed by 2016.

However, the plans were later halted amid spiralling costs and the Covid-19 pandemic.

Last month, Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board announced that planning permission had been granted for an amended new-build phase of the scheme.

The plans include a minor injuries unit to take pressure off nearby Ysbyty Glan Clwyd.

The health board says that if funding is approved by the Welsh Government, construction will begin in 2026.

The Welsh Conservatives argue that the Welsh Government should honour the original specifications for the hospital that were promised over a decade ago.

In the Senedd on Tuesday (January 13), North Wales MS Carolyn Thomas asked the First Minister for an update on the hospital development.

Baroness Eluned Morgan said there were still some outstanding scrutiny points being discussed but that the Health Minister, Jeremy Miles, would provide more details in due course.

‘Silence’

The First Minister also thanked Thomas for her “perseverance” while campaigning on behalf of her constituents for the new hospital.

Raising his voice, Welsh Conservative MS Gareth Davies said it was “just amazing” that Thomas had tabled a question on the Royal Alexandra development “after five years of silence”.

Thomas could be seen on Senedd TV cameras heckling back as the MS for the Vale of Clwyd continued.

He said: “Now, three months out from an election, this Welsh Labour Government have resurrected the plans purely for political capital, despite denying the people of north Wales the hospital that they so badly need for over 10 years.

“Having been a cheerleader for a government that has driven our regional health service into the ground, the Member is hoping she’ll come up smelling of roses before the election.”

Davies asked the First Minister to “commit now, today” to the hospital’s construction beginning early this year.

‘Haribos’

Laughter could be heard in the Chamber as Baroness Morgan responded saying Davies had had his “Haribos this morning”.

Haribos are a type of gummy confectionery much loved by children.

Defending her Labour colleague and avoiding answering Davies’ question, Morgan said Carolyn Thomas had been “championing” the issue of the hospital build “for a long time”.

Speaking to Davies as heckling broke out in the Chamber, the First Minister said: “Your party needs to take your share of responsibility when it comes to our ability to build and construct hospitals in Wales. You deprived us for a number of years.

“The people of Rhyl, the people of north Wales, want to see this community hospital open. I would like to see the community hospital open.

“I would like to see the pressure being taken away from Glan Clwyd. I’m really pleased that, under a Labour Government, I hope very soon to see that we will be progressing with this project.”

‘Politcal capital’

Speaking after Questions to the First Minister, Gareth Davies told Nation.Cymru the Welsh Government was using “dusted off” plans to use as “political capital” ahead of the May 7 Senedd election.

He said: “After deflecting and shifting the blame, the First Minister still refused to give a straight answer on whether construction will begin this year, leaving many local people feeling they’ve heard it all before.

“Planning permission is only the first step, and after more than a decade of delays there are real concerns, the Welsh Government has dusted off scaled-down plans to use as political capital before the election, without committing the funding needed to actually build the hospital.

“The reduced plans fall well short of what was promised to north Denbighshire and will not adequately ease pressure on Glan Clwyd Hospital, so the Welsh Government must stop moving the goalposts, commit to an early start, and deliver a fit-for-purpose hospital rather than a watered-down version of what was promised over a decade ago.”