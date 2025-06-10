Row continues over homes plan for ‘cherished’ green space in village

Nicholas Thomas – Local democracy reporter

Villagers who say a new housing development will destroy a well-used green space have urged a county council to rethink its plans.

Caerphilly County Borough Council recently won planning permission to build up to eight accessible bungalows on undeveloped land near James Street, in Trethomas.

The site has been dubbed a “cherished and historic area of public green open space” by its supporters, who say it has been used for community recreation for “over a century”.

Planning officers agreed the site had a “degree of importance to the local community” but were ultimately not persuaded to reject the application, despite receiving hundreds of objections and letters of opposition.

The officers disputed assertions the land should be protected as “green wedge”, and decided the area around the proposed development site “retains a significant part of the existing open space”.

Review

Critics of the proposed development have refused to lie down, however, and have written to the council asking for the decision to be reviewed.

Trethomas resident Gary Aldworth told the Local Democracy Reporting Service the proposed development site “has been used and loved by the community for generations”.

He added: “The council calls it open green space and has managed it for decades, yet they are now treating it like surplus land for housing.

“We believe they’ve acted without proper consultation and possibly without legal authority to repurpose it.

“The residents feel the council has tried to remove this open space that has been used for 100 years – and is going about it without telling us.”

‘Fairness’

Another resident said: “We understand the need for housing, but this is about fairness, transparency, and safeguarding spaces that belong to everyone.

“People here need peace and quiet. Now they want to be building, it will play havoc with the noise and will not be good for our wellbeing. All this is worrisome for us.”

Senedd Member Delyth Jewell also raised the matter in the Welsh Parliament chamber, arguing that planning processes should be “changed to strengthen community voices when it comes to protecting green spaces that are so cherished”.

In response to the residents’ campaign, a council spokesperson defended the decision to approve the homes near James Street, which will be adapted for wheelchair users or older people.

“There are currently over 120 people on the council’s waiting list for accessible accommodation in Trethomas, and there is not enough accessible accommodation to meet the demand,” the council spokesperson said. “Many of the people waiting for accessible accommodation in the Trethomas area have been waiting for several years.

They added: The council has a duty to provide homes for people on the Common Housing Register, in housing need.

“The council does not intend to review its decision to approve outline planning permission for the development.”

