Row erupts over council’s guaranteed interviews for Welsh speakers

Nation.Cymru Staff

A council’s scheme to guarantee job interviews for Welsh-speaking applicants has sparked a fierce online row, with critics accusing the authority of discrimination.

Rhondda Cynon Taff Council took to social media to advertise the scheme, initially launched in July 2024, which offers guaranteed interviews to those able to speak Welsh at Level 3 or above.

They wrote: “If you can hold a conversation in Welsh – even if it’s not your first language or you haven’t used it since school – you could be eligible!

“We have a variety of different jobs available across our many departments, including full time, part time, and casual roles to suit all lifestyles!”

The council introduced the scheme, modelled on an existing arrangement for members of the Armed Forces, after identifying low numbers of applicants with Welsh language skills across a range of departments.

They clarified that “To be eligible for the Guaranteed Interview Scheme you must meet the essential criteria of the job role,” meaning applicants are not automatically entitled to an interview because they speak Welsh.

Applicants who join the scheme also commit to using Welsh in the workplace following appointment.

Though some were in favour of the scheme, writing that it was “great news” and a “good idea”, many commenters were unhappy with the decision.

“I would prefer the best candidate. This is the thin end of the wedge, giving Welsh speakers preferential treatment. Soon we will have an elitist society,” one wrote.

Another added: “And yet if you offered a job saying no Welsh speaking allowed, they’d go ballistic.”

The council said: “This scheme forms part of our ongoing commitment to improving access to employment opportunities and aligns with other guaranteed interview schemes we offer, including for veterans and people with disabilities.”

Others questioned why, if the scheme was created for Welsh speakers, RCT Council had posted an English-language advertisement with no Welsh translation.

“Doesn’t this advertisement breach the council’s equality and diversity policy?” A commenter asked.

Some even suggested the scheme was discriminatory or potentially unlawful because it disadvantaged English-only speakers. The council directed these commenters to its review of the scheme’s implementation.

The report notes that Welsh language requirements in recruitment could amount to indirect discrimination under the Equality Act 2010 if applied inappropriately. However, it adds that language requirements do not constitute unlawful discrimination where they can be objectively justified by the needs of the role.

It goes on to say: “Just over half of the applicants who have participated in the scheme have been invited to interview (177 of 343).

“This should allay any worries there have been that the scheme would lead to any unfair advantages for Welsh speakers in the recruitment process, as it suggests that candidates’ suitability for the role against the essential criteria is given due regard, rather than their language skills alone.”

The report also found that the scheme had increased Welsh-speaking candidates appointed or offered posts by 16.4%, and helped to raise the percentage of staff who could speak Welsh at Level 4 or 5 to 10.51%, an increase of 1% over 2023.

It concludes that guaranteed interviews for Welsh speakers have “strengthened” RCT Council’s position on statutory Welsh language requirements, as well as furthering its “excellent reputation nationally for innovation in Welsh language service provision.”

Additionally, a Welsh Language Commissioner’s report on the scheme noted that, although it was “initially controversial… the success of its first year has proven that it is possible to increase the use of Welsh in the workplace and encourage Welsh speakers to apply for jobs with the Council…

“It is an innovative, practical, and effective scheme that meets strategic requirements and demonstrates success within its first year of adoption.”

A commenter in favour of the scheme wrote: “If you speak Welsh, it means you have an extra skill to offer. If I had two identical candidates and one spoke Welsh but one didn’t, I know which one I’d want to employ.

“So instead of whining about discrimination, learn a new skill so that you are just as well qualified.”