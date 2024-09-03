Row over ‘affordable homes’ plan in Welsh-speaking village

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Planners will decide on proposals for a “major” housing scheme in a rural village which has sparked a debate over the Welsh language and second homes.

Cyngor Gwynedd has received an application to build 18 affordable homes on grazing land adjoining Cae Capel, at Welsh-speaking Botwnnog on the Llŷn Peninsular.

The application by R Williams of Cae Capel Cyf through the agent Jamie Bradshaw, of Owen Devenport Ltd, has attracted “strong” local objections according to a planning report.

Botwnnog Community Council speaking for the community said in the report, that it felt there was “no local need” for the homes claiming there were only four names on a housing list.

‘Over development’

It said the housing would constitute an “over development” and feared they could go to non-Welsh speakers.

It would also adding pressure to schools, sewage systems and have an impact on already “overwhelmed” local health services as well as being “contrary to the will” of local residents.

It noted it was already “impossible to get an appointment to see health specialists”.

It said: “The applicant states that the proposed houses would be for local people, and therefore, it would be likely that the residents would be Welsh speakers. Unfortunately, this does not follow.

“We know that there is a high demand in the area for second homes and short-term accommodation and the power of the tourist trade has led to a substantial influx of non-Welsh speakers to the area for decades.

“This has led to a major decline in the percentage of Welsh speakers in the nearby communities of Llangïan/Abersoch: this degenerative force does not recognise boundaries.”

‘Local’

The community council also queried the definition of ‘local’.

“Is it Botwnnog? Is it Dwyfor? Is it Gwynedd? Is it North Wales? Is it for someone who has always lived in Llŷn, or someone who has moved here two or three years ago, or even a decade or longer, but has not made an effort to learn Welsh, the language of the community?

“It would be great if the availability of the proposed houses could be limited to Welsh speakers only.

“As we know, it only takes the presence of a few non-Welsh speaking people to turn the community’s language of communication from Welsh to English.”

It added that the applicant “expects the community to do the necessary integration work. The lesson from the history of many Welsh communities is that this is not likely to happen.”

Responding in a letter, the applicants stated that objections regarding lack of need were not based on fact but “flew in the face of professional advice and evidence”.

Details of housing registers shared in the application however “could prove a considerable local need for the proposal.

“This view is endorsed by that of the Authority’s own Housing Department, which confirms a high level of need in the Botwnnog Community Council area (34 households on the social housing register, 14 on

Tai Teg Register).” The applicants stated.

Welsh Language characteristics

Regarding the Welsh language, the applicants argued: “…the occupiers can be expected to be local people, and thus the population of the development will have the same Welsh Language characteristics as the local population as they will be drawn from it.”

“As such, impact upon the language will be nil or at most very modest, and certainly not sufficient to be materially harmful to the language.”

The applicants conceded “no disagreement” over data on language use and change, reduction in speakers, and growth in second homes/holiday homes.

They said “the key issue is missed, which is that the proposal would provide affordable housing to meet evidenced local needs”.

Concern that the community was expected to integrate non-speakers was also a “misrepresentation of our argument” they stated.

“Instead, what is suggested is that local institutions and the level of speakers in the community would be helpful in integrating any non-speakers who may be resident in the scheme (if approved).

“That along with the other measure set out in the statement would assist non-speakers in integrating into the community and learning the language.”

The matter is due to come before the council’s planning meeting on Monday, September 9.

The proposal, which includes new access off B4413 and would see a mix of four two-bedroom bungalows with affordable social rent for people over 55.

Six, two-bedroom dormer bungalows, would provide social rent housing and intermediate rent housing, and three-bedroom dormer bungalows were for social rent housing, intermediate rent and intermediate rent with an option to buy.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

