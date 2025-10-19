Row over axing of Technocamps funding as Welsh universities lose out to English provider

A decision by the Welsh Government to withdraw funding from a flagship digital skills programme and replace it with an English university’s scheme has sparked an angry response.

For more than a decade, the Technocamps programme has been delivered by computer science departments across Welsh universities, training around 900 teachers and running bilingual workshops for 30,000 pupils every year.

Backed with modest government funding, the initiative has been widely credited with helping schools adapt to the fast-changing digital curriculum, from embedding the Digital Competence Framework to preparing for new GCSEs and A-levels in digital technology.

University of York

But funding for the scheme has now been stopped as ministers instead awarded a £1.4m grant to the University of York’s STEM Learning programme to provide resources for teachers in Wales – nearly double the annual level of support previously received by Technocamps.

Critics say the move marks the end of the bespoke, face-to-face training and bilingual resources that Welsh universities have provided since 2003.

A petition has been launched calling on ministers to reconsider the move and Beti Williams MBE, Patron of Technocamps, has described the decision as ‘outrageous.

She said: “This decision is outrageous. For years, Technocamps has been the vehicle for delivering Welsh Government priorities in digital education. Teachers and pupils across Wales have relied on its bilingual, in-person support. Replacing it with an English company’s online materials disrespects Wales and disregards the specific needs of our schools.”

A national survey of 152 Welsh teachers trained by Technocamps found 94% rated it “essential” or “important”, and 87% admitted they knew of no alternative source of support.

The Welsh Government’s decision also means that of the £44m Curriculum for Wales Grant Support Programme, just 7% of funding goes to the Science and Technology area of learning – with most directed to other subjects.

Ms Williams added: “We risk undermining computing and digital teaching at precisely the time Wales needs to invest in STEM skills to drive economic prosperity.”

Competitive bidding

A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “The awarding process for the Curriculum for Wales grant support programme was undertaken via competitive bidding, in a fair and transparent way.

“All awarded grants met the criteria to support the Curriculum for Wales priorities. The successful bidder in the computing and digital award will be procuring and working with businesses and organisations based in Wales, including Welsh universities, to deliver a programme of in-person and online professional learning.

“£44m is being invested in the curriculum grants, with organisations from across Wales in the third and public sector, universities, and private companies providing schools and settings with the expertise, training and materials they need.”