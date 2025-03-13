Row over cost of refurbishing Cardiff University Vice Chancellor’s rent-free house

Martin Shipton

Concerns have been raised about the cost of refurbishing the “grace and favour” residence of Cardiff University’s Vice Chancellor in the wake of her much-criticised plan to shed 400 jobs and close down five Schools including Nursing and Music.

A source contacted Nation.Cymru to say that when Professor Wendy Larner moved into the university-owned house in Cardiff’s prestigious Queen Anne Square she asked for a new WiFi system to be installed. We were told the cost of doing so, together with other work done on the property, amounted to around £20,000.

The source said: “Many people don’t realise that in addition to her salary of £290,000, the Vice Chancellor also receives free accommodation. This seems rather rich, given that it’s being argued that the university is in such financial straits that it has to shut five Schools, with hundreds of academics having to lose their jobs and more cuts being announced for other staff later.”

Exclusive

Queen Anne Square is one of the most exclusive addresses in Cardiff. RightMove describes it as “tucked away behind the Welsh Government buildings in Cathays Park, this private estate is a collection of 1930s and 1950s detached homes accessed via an impressive colonnade entrance.

“At its birth, the square’s layout was personally supervised by the Marquess of Bute and designed by the architect Howard Williams.

“It is believed that initially the Marquess banned doctors and solicitors from living in the square as he feared the constant visits by patients and clients would disturb the tranquility and peace which he aimed to create within this tree-lined square.”

Houses in the square rarely come on the market. In August 2019 one was sold for £840,000. Its estimated value today is £1,075,000.

We asked Cardiff University what work was done on the house before Prof Larmer moved in and at what cost.

A spokesperson said it was not the case that Prof Larner had asked for “a new WiFi system to be installed into the university property.

The spokesperson added: “The existing IT provision in the property has been reviewed and refreshed. This was completed as part of a routine review undertaken when the previous Vice-Chancellor left, and the new Vice Chancellor took up residence in the property in September 2023.

“An upgrade saw the installation of additional cabling and wireless access points. There were also some routine maintenance works undertaken to the property including internal and external painting, deep cleaning and some minor structural repairs before the new Vice Chancellor took up residence.

“With the exception of emergency maintenance, no maintenance work had been undertaken to the property since 2012.

“£20k is not a figure that the university recognises.

“For the avoidance of doubt, the property is a university owned property. The Vice Chancellor resides in the property as part of their condition of employment. The property is also used for other university business and is maintained as part of the university estate.

“All essential utilities are paid by the Vice Chancellor and not the university.”

Renovation work

We again asked how much the renovation work cost, but did not receive a reply.

A spokesperson for Cardiff University and College Union (UCU) said: “Although we have campaigned against senior managers’ pay and perks in the past, sadly we feel unable to comment at this time.

“The university’s HR department has informed us that should we provide comment to journalists covering the Vice Chancellor personally we may be investigated for breaching the anti-bullying Dignity at Work policy.

“This is a worrying development and indicative of the widely reported ‘climate of fear’ at the university. But our priority at the moment is fighting the university’s cruel and unnecessary cuts, and saving our members’ jobs.”

