Row over image of Plaid MS posted to anonymous X account linked to Tories

Emily Price

A row has broken out after an image of a Plaid Cymru MS was posted online by a social media account that has been linked to the Welsh Conservatives.

On Tuesday (June 24), the Waste Watch Wales X account posted an image of Dwyfor Meirionnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor speaking with pro-Palestine protesters outside the Senedd.

The account wrote: “BREAKING: Plaid politician pictured protesting with Palestine activists while the Senedd sits.

“Foreign affairs is NOT devolved!

“A Senedd insider has sent us an image of Plaid MS Mabon ap Gwynfor protesting outside his place of work!

“He is paid £76,380 of YOUR money”.

Anonymous

The post, shared by Tory MS Gareth Davies, later went viral on X racking up thousands of views and attracting abusive comments.

Back in March, several well placed Welsh Conservative sources told Nation.Cymru the Waste Watch Wales account was being run by someone within the Tory Senedd group.

We were also told the Tory Chief of Staff – former Welsh Secretary David TC Davies – was aware of who ran the account and that he had advised Conservative Senedd Members that they could safely repost the content.

The image of Mabon ap Gwynfor appeared to have been taken from the second or the third floor of the Senedd’s Ty Hywel building where there are a small number of Labour – but mainly Conservative staffers.

We asked the Welsh Conservatives who took the image – but they did not answer the question.

Briefing

Mabon ap Gwynfor said: “This is a stupid tweet from a juvenile X account with no redeeming features or attributes, only a mission to degrade and debase our democracy.

“I have always and will always stand up for the down trodden wherever they are.

“That’s a core principle of mine – always has been, and always will be, and I will never apologise for speaking truth to power.”

The protesters outside the Senedd on Tuesday had gathered in response to an online briefing with the Deputy Israeli Ambassador to the United Kingdom, Ms Daniela Grudsky-Ekstein.

The Israeli event took place at 3pm – whilst the Senedd was sitting – and focused on the ongoing situation in the Middle East.

It was organised by Welsh Conservative leader Darren Millar and Labour MS Alun Davies and lasted for an hour.

Foreign Affairs

A Labour insider pointed out it was ironic that an account linked to the Welsh Conservatives had criticised an MS for speaking to protesters about a non devolved issue when at the same time Darren Millar was leading a foreign affairs briefing.

The source also made us aware of an email sent to Labour MSs which suggested complaints had been made about the event by constituents.

The note advised Labour Members and their support staff to point constituents to Senedd’s Llywydd and the Tory leader Darren Millar.

It also suggested: “If pushed, you could say: ‘I was engaged on Senedd / Government business and I was not able to attend the meeting.”

‘Target’

A Labour insider told Nation.Cymru: “It’s deeply concerning that the Conservative group in the Senedd are not only using Senedd time and resources to operate and post on an anonymous and highly political X account, but they are also using this account to target those who are legitimately protesting against the actions of the state of Israel, while their leader Darren Millar holds a below-the-radar meeting with the Deputy Israeli Ambassador, a representative of a state currently committing genocide.

“This is shameful behaviour, and Mr Millar should explain both why he’s building closer ties with the rogue state of Israel, and also if he knows what his staff members are up to X when they should be working in the interests of their constituents, not a faction of the Conservative Party.”

A Welsh Conservative spokesperson said: “Waste Watch Wales is not an official Conservative Party Account, and is not run by the Group Office.”

