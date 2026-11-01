Row over operation of waterside brewery and bar

Dale Spridgeon Local Democracy Reporter

A licence application for a waterside brewery and bar has sparked concerns over noise.

An application for a premises licence for Bragdy Nonsens on Doc Fictoria has been submitted to Cyngor Gwynedd by Non Edwards.

Documents released ahead of a licensing sub-committee meeting on Wednesday, November 4, when the plans will be discussed, show environmental health public protection officers had raised concerns over the potential for noise impacting local residents and a hotel.

The council’s planning service also raised an objection, stating the current application “contravened” existing planning permission relating to odour control, noise control and operational hours.

However a Gwynedd councillor has given his firm support, claiming the planning restrictions imposed previously were “not relevant” to the operation of the proposed taproom and were “unreasonable”.

The premises is described as a brewery and bar serving brewed local and guest beers.

The application noted the applicant intended to hold live music events “a few times each month” with recorded music at “background level only”.

There was also an aim to hold acoustic performances, and the details noted that the applicant had stated “doors and windows will be kept shut to reduce noise for neighbours and music levels will be monitored”.

The opening and sale of alcohol hours were indicated as between 12pm until 11pm, seven days a week, although 30 to 45 minutes would be allowed for “drinking up” time once the bar closed.

Documents stated it was “suggested that the applicant clarifies this position to members of the Sub-Committee during the hearing”.

Licensable activities were listed as sale of alcohol both on and off the premises: Sunday – Monday: 12:00 – 23:00, recorded music, indoors only, Sunday – Monday: 12:00 – 23:00 and live music, indoors only: Sunday – Monday: 12:00 – 23:00.

Environmental Health, public protection, had stated: “Whilst no noise complaints have been received during previous temporary event notices, those events did not involve live or recorded music.

“The service notes the proximity of residential and hotel accommodation and has requested evidence that appropriate noise mitigation measures have been implemented, in accordance with the planning approval conditions for the premises.

“Subject to satisfactory acoustic information arising from the required noise assessment; the service recommends conditions relating to the control of entertainment noise, including keeping doors and windows closed during music and restricting recorded music to background levels only.”

The objection from the planning department stated: “The planning service has objected to the application, confirming that the application submitted currently contravenes the existing planning permission, specifically in respect of conditions related to odour control, noise control and operational hours.”

Canol Bangor ward councillor Cllr Huw Wyn Jones supported the application.

The application details noted his comments saying: “The respondent supports the granting of the licence and considers that the planning restrictions are not relevant to the operation of the proposed taproom and are unreasonable given the nature of the area.”

The application is recommended for approval, when it comes before the committee, although the following conditions are proposed, including:

The applicant must ensure full compliance with planning conditions, and the licence should only come into effect once all relevant planning matters are resolved.

Hours of operation and licensable activities must be in accordance with the permitted hours on the planning permission.

A noise impact assessment should be undertaken, and any resulting noise mitigation measures recommended must be implemented to address Environmental Health concerns and ensure the prevention of public nuisance.