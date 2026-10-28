Rownd a Rownd actor Kevin Williams to host reality show Bar Hansh

Nation.Cymru staff

Rownd a Rownd actor Kevin Williams is taking on his first presenting role after 27 years playing Kelvin Walsh in the Welsh-language soap.

He will host S4C reality series Bar Hansh, which follows six young Welsh contestants as they attempt to run a Welsh bar on the Greek island of Zante.

Williams said the offer was so unexpected that he initially thought a friend was playing a joke on him.

“The opportunity came out of the blue, to be honest. I thought it was a prank call from one of my friends at first,” he said.

“I didn’t quite believe it until I got an official email afterwards, and that’s when I realised this definitely wasn’t a prank call!”

Set on the island’s party strip, the competition gives contestants the chance to build a prize pot of up to £10,000 by completing a series of challenges.

They must work together to increase the total, but at the end of each week they will vote to sack one member of the team.

Williams said: “This time there’s the potential to win up to £10,000. It’s all in their hands how much money ends up in the pot, so they have to work together as a team and complete different tasks to add to the pot at the end.”

As presenter, he will oversee the challenges and guide viewers through the contestants’ efforts to balance work and life on the island.

“I’ve had the opportunity to do something different to acting. I’ve come out to Zante to present Bar Hansh, so I’ll be the bar’s boss out in Zante and I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

After nearly three decades playing Kelvin, Williams said appearing as himself took some adjustment.

“The hardest part was being myself. I’m used to acting as Kelvin Walsh for so many years. I wasn’t Kelvin here, I was myself.”

Bar Hansh launches at 10pm on Tuesday, October 27, on Hansh’s YouTube channel, S4C, S4C Clic and BBC iPlayer.

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