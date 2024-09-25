Royal College of Nursing launches NHS Wales pay consultation

The Royal College of Nursing has launched a member consultation on the latest NHS pay award for nursing staff in Wales.

The Welsh Government accepted the recommendations of the NHS Pay Review Body (PRB) in early September, awarding a 5.5% increase to all NHS staff (except doctors), effective from 1 April 2024.

The Cardiff Bay administration also accepted PRB recommendations to introduce intermediate pay points for Bands 8 and above.

RCN members will be asked if they accept or reject the government’s pay award.

The consultation is open until 25 October for eligible members to cast their vote.

The result will help determine next steps for RCN Wales to ensure nursing staff working in the NHS are properly rewarded for their safety-critical work.

Steps

RCN Wales Associate Director, Nicky Hughes said: “Our members will decide if they believe this award is sufficient to begin the necessary steps to restore their pay.

“Nursing staff are the constant, essential workforce throughout the entire health and care system.

“Their salaries do not reflect their important role and will remain inadequate even after this award.

“We urge the Welsh Government to present their strategies for enhancing NHS pay – it is crucial to attract and retain nursing staff, fill thousands of vacant nursing positions, and provide the care that people deserve.”

